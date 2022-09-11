In March 2002, Vince Vanden Heuvel was in New York, listening to the stories of police who responded to the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.
The Dubuque resident was a member of a local critical incident stress management team with a background in counseling and social work. He went to New York to help debrief first responders as they processed their experiences serving during and after the attacks on the World Trade Center.
“They were willing to talk about this for the first time in their lives, after all that time,” Vanden Heuvel said.
Vanden Heuvel is among local residents who traveled to New York following 9/11 to provide services to the people impacted by the attacks. While the services they provided at the time varied, each walked away with an experience that remains with them even now. Today marks the 21st anniversary of the attacks.
“It was just an honor to go and a memory that I’ll always have,” said Joel Heer, of Dubuque, who provided chiropractic services to workers at Ground Zero.
The best in people
Ann R. Ernst traveled to New York in October 2001 as a volunteer with the American Red Cross. A psychologist by trade, she provided crisis counseling to workers at Ground Zero.
The Dubuque resident started working from a boat in the harbor until she was able to move into a hotel that had been damaged by water from firefighters battling blazes at the site of the attack. Workers taking breaks would stop by for food or water, and Ernst was available to anyone who needed to talk.
“The workers were really stressed,” Ernst said. “Not only were they stressed by the job, but remember, their children were out of school, their spouses would have the TV on all day talking about how dangerous it was to work there, and they still had bills to pay and family members they didn’t know where they were.”
One of the memories that remains with her is the bravery and dedication of the workers at Ground Zero. In particular, she noted the efforts of ironworkers who helped move rubble so workers at the site could locate bodies.
“The ironworkers didn’t get much press, and they really should because nobody could go in and get a body out or parts of a body out without those ironworkers,” Ernst said.
While New York City had been deeply disrupted by the 9/11 attacks, Ernst found a community there that was generous and kind. She and her colleagues’ buses were cheered as they came in and out of Ground Zero. The maître d’ at a restaurant offered her and a nurse each a glass of champagne.
“We were trying to support those people we dealt with, and they were trying to support us,” Ernst said.
While the 9/11 attacks showed the worst in people, they also brought out the best in others, she said.
“The whole world changed, and yet, you saw the best in people,” Ernst said.
‘A heartbreaking honor’
Brothers Joel and Steve Heer also made the trip to New York after 9/11, though each had a different service to provide.
Steve, who has a background in school social work, came to New York as a volunteer with the Red Cross and worked in a multiagency service center set up to help people impacted by 9/11 with employment, food, shelter, counseling and other services.
Steve, of Dubuque, circulated throughout the center, helping people who were waiting in line and providing counseling services as needed. He brought people food and water, and he even juggled and made balloon animals for children in a day care center.
“It wasn’t as profound a feeling at the time as working with somebody formally in a therapy situation, but in that setting, at that time, it was pretty significant because I think a lot of laypeople would have just been overwhelmed,” he said.
Steve said his time in New York gave him an up-close look at events that others only saw in the newspaper or on TV. He spent his days with the people who were impacted by the attacks in all manner of ways.
Joel, a chiropractor, was stationed at St. Paul’s Chapel, a church near the Twin Towers that survived the attacks and then became a respite center for workers at Ground Zero.
“The workers would come there for a meal, or else they would just quietly sit in one of the pews by the altar there because you can imagine what they were going through,” Joel said.
He provided chiropractic services to the workers at the site.
“I would just do what I could and adjust them because they were doing backbreaking work out there,” Joel said.
He noted that in the wake of 9/11, people around the nation were eager to help in any way they could. This was his way of doing so.
“It was a heartbreaking honor, but it was a contribution that you’re just fortunate that you’re able to do because this was pretty fresh,” Joel said.
Time heals
Vanden Heuvel spent eight days in New York, working with a team to help police officers talk through their experiences after 9/11 and how they were affected.
Their stories were shattering. One told of finding body parts in the rubble at Ground Zero. Another talked about watching hundreds of people walk across the closed Manhattan Bridge after the attack.
“She said to me, ‘All the people were gray. None of them were white or black. They were all gray. And they came across that bridge and they were looking at me for answers, and I had none,’” Vanden Heuvel said.
Many of the officers asked questions about what their lives were about and what was important.
“Those are questions that most of us don’t ask ourselves,” Vanden Heuvel said. “We’re on the periphery all the time, but most of them went to the heart. Others refused to talk about anything.”
Twenty years later, Vanden Heuvel doesn’t often talk about his time in New York. He believes the experiences that are most sacred are the ones that people talk about the least.
“When I went to New York, today I still consider that a sacred duty that was given to me that went to my very soul, and I will never, ever forget it,” he said.
About seven years ago, Vanden Heuvel and his wife went back to New York. The last time he went there, he walked through debris. This time, the city was whole again.
He and his wife visited a tree that survived the destruction when the Twin Towers fell. The city cared for it and returned it to health and eventually returned it to the 9/11 Memorial site. When Vanden Heuvel returned to New York, it was healthy and growing.
He picked three leaves from the tree, brought them home and framed them.
They now hang on the wall of his Dubuque home, a reminder that time heals.
