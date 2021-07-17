Second-quarter campaign finance filings show major fundraising success for Republicans running for area seats in Congress — both incumbents and those who just lost in 2020.
The Federal Elections Commission requires candidates to report how much their campaigns raised, spent and were left with after each quarter. The filing deadline for the quarter that ended on June 30 was 11:59 p.m. Thursday — and still is 16 months out from Election Day 2022.
Iowa’s First Congressional District
The FEC’s website still shows just one candidate for Iowa’s First Congressional District — freshman Republican U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson.
Hinson ousted Democrat Abby Finkenauer in 2020, and her campaign has kicked off its run for 2022 with big fundraising numbers.
In the quarter, Hinson raked in $777,000 in contributions. That was nearly double what U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, D-Wisconsin, raised in the quarter, which is the closest sum among local incumbents.
For comparison, Finkenauer raised $440,000 in the second quarter of 2019.
Hinson said Friday that her fundraising haul is proof of frustration among Iowans with the Democratic Party’s current control of Congress and the White House.
“When I talk to Iowans, they tell me how frustrated they are with the Biden Administration’s broken promises and the radical policies from a Speaker Pelosi-led Congress,” she said in a written statement for the Telegraph Herald. “And that’s clear in the overwhelming amount of grass-roots support my campaign has received. Republicans are going to take back the House (of Representatives) in 2022 by a landslide.”
Hinson’s re-election campaign also spent twice as much as any other candidate in area U.S. House races — more than $353,000 this quarter. That left her with $929,482 cash on hand.
Wisconsin’s Third Congressional District
Across the Mississippi River, Republican candidate Derrick Van Orden nearly matched Hinson, raising $754,000 in the race for Wisconsin’s Third Congressional District.
Van Orden narrowly lost in November to Kind, then announced in April that he would run again.
Van Orden also spent $145,960 in the three-month period and ended it with $608,753 cash on hand.
Kind, who has held the seat since 1997, raised $408,000 in the quarter. His campaign spent $73,242, ending with $1.4 million cash on hand.
Illinois’s 17th Congressional District
Another name from the 2020 ballot, Republican Esther Joy King, made a strong showing in Illinois’ 17th Congressional District in the second quarter. King raised $426,000.
In 2020, King lost a tight race to Democrat Cheri Bustos, but in May, Bustos announced that she would not seek re-election.
Given Bustos’s departure, the race is expected to grow more crowded, but as of now, King is the only candidate.
Bustos reported $38,212 in contributions and $85,246 in spending in the quarter, which she ended with $1 million cash on hand.
Wisconsin’s Second Congressional District
U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Wisconsin, is yet the sole candidate for his seat. He reported $162,000 in contributions and $85,700 in spending, ending with $949,000.
Wisconsin Senate
U.S. Senate campaigns — being they are for statewide seats and the higher chamber — always draw in the biggest money in a mid-term election.
Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson raised more money in the last three months than all of the announced Democratic candidates seeking the seat, even though the two-term incumbent has not announced if he will run again.
Johnson raised $1.2 million and had $1.7 million cash on hand heading into July.
Alex Lasry, on leave as an executive with the Milwaukee Bucks, led the Democratic field, raising $1 million over the period with more than $1 million cash on hand. State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski, who got into the race in mid-April, raised $513,000. Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson, the first Democrat to get into the race, raised nearly $240,000 and had $406,000 cash on hand.
Wausau radiologist Gillian Battino raised $100,000, which included a $70,000 loan she made to the campaign, while Adam Murphy, a business consultant from Franklin, put $100,000 into his campaign. Democratic state Sen. Chris Larson, of Milwaukee, raised about $51,000 over the period.
Steven Olikara, founder and former chief executive of Millennial Action Project, is considering running and his exploratory committee raised $61,000.
Milwaukee attorney Peter Peckarsky also is running as Democrat but joined the race after the reporting period. Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes is expected to announce his candidacy soon.
Iowa Senate
In Iowa, longtime Republican U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley has said he will not reveal his re-election decision until the fall, but his campaign still brought in $440,000 in the quarter. He spent $92,296 and ended with $2.5 million cash on hand.
Two other candidates have filed to run for Grassley’s seat.
Democrat Dave Muhlbauer reported $63,000 in contributions and $3,000 in spending in the quarter. He announced his candidacy in late May.
Republican Iowa Sen. James Carlin, of Sioux City, has entered the Republican primary field, saying intends to stay in even if Grassley decides to run. He brought in $60,000 in the quarter, spent $61,800 and ended with $8,600 cash on hand.
Illinois Senate
By a long shot, the area’s biggest fundraiser in the second quarter was U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Illinois. She reported nearly $2 million in contributions. She spent more than $1 million and came out with $5 million cash on hand.
Three Republicans filed quarterly reports for that seat as well. Rob Cruz received $49,600 in the quarter, spent $22,400 and ended with $27,000 cash on hand. Peggy Hubbard received $5,846, spent $9,358 and ended with $1,933. Timothy Arview received $375 and spent $374.83, leaving him with 17 cents.