Dubuque’s library is hosting an exhibit that gives people of all ages an up-close look at butterflies.
A Butterfly Encounter Tent exhibit will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday, July 28, at Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St.
Visitors will be able to study the life cycle of the butterfly and enter a feeding tent.
Hand-held butterfly feeders will be available for use.
Small groups will be allowed into the tent every half hour.
Register by calling 563-589-4225, ext. 2228.
