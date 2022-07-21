Dubuque City Council members this week extended a moratorium preventing substantial development along a portion of a major roadway in the community.
Council members voted unanimously to extend the East-West Corridor Moratorium — slated to expire at the beginning of next month — through Aug. 1, 2025.
The affected area consists of properties surrounding University Avenue from its intersection with Loras Boulevard to its intersection with Pennsylvania Avenue. The moratorium allows the city to prevent property owners from making improvements that could increase property values.
Assistant City Engineer Bob Schiesl said the moratorium is tied to the city’s plan to eventually construct three roundabouts on University at its intersections with Loras, Pennsylvania and Asbury Road to create a new major thoroughfare between the eastern and western parts of the city.
For decades, U.S. 20 has acted as the only major route connecting the eastern and western parts of Dubuque. Traffic studies conducted by the city indicate that traffic will worsen along the road in the coming years.
Since 2016, the city has worked to develop University as another road that could provide streamlined access between the city’s east and west sides, investing $3.25 million in projects such as installing roundabouts on North Grandview Avenue at its intersections with Delhi Street and University Avenue.
To construct new roundabouts on University, the city will have to acquire additional property, so the moratorium was established to prevent property owners from making improvements that would increase property values, thus potentially increasing the cost of the project.
“It’s a safeguard for both the city and the property owners,” Schiesl said. “We don’t want people making improvements to their properties that could raise property values and potentially put an additional cost on the project and to the taxpayers.”
The moratorium was established in 2012, and this is the third extension. The city can prevent properties in the moratorium area from undergoing major renovations or additions, but Schiesl stressed that improvements deemed a necessity still can be allowed.
“If they have a furnace that goes out, that’s something that you need to do,” he said. “We’re talking about bigger projects, like adding a garage to the back of your property.”
Council Member Susan Farber said the moratorium protects both the city and residents by preventing cost increases for property acquisition for the roundabout project, along with advising property owners against investing in land that might be purchased by the city in a few years.
“I think they are trying to let that part of the community know that there is something coming,” she said. “If a business was to make some investment in their property only to have it purchased later by the city, that could be a waste of energy and money.”
Schiesl said the city is working on a preliminary design and an environmental review for the project. When the preliminary design is completed in February, the city will begin the process of purchasing needed properties, a process that will take about two years.
Property acquisition likely will be completed by the summer of 2025, meaning that another extension to the moratorium will not be needed, according to Schiesl.
“Once we have all the property acquired and know where we are going to build, there wouldn’t be any reason to extend it further,” he said.
Council Member Laura Roussell said the extension of the moratorium gives officials time to fully understand the needs of the roundabout project along University.
“The moratorium will allow extra time to evaluate the impact of those changes to properties along the corridor,” she said. “It will help prevent additional work from being done that could add to the costs of the project.”
