Late last week, the City of Dubuque announced what ended up being a temporary boil advisory for nearly half of the addresses in the community.
The advisory, in place from Thursday to Saturday morning, recommended people living in about 15,600 of the 32,897 addresses in Dubuque not drink, make ice, brush teeth or prepare food with tap water before boiling it.
Water Department Manager Chris Lester explained to the Telegraph Herald on Monday what led to the unusual recommendation and what prompted authorities to lift it.
Why was a boil advisory announced?
On Wednesday morning, city staff were conducting routine water sampling and testing of a water tank at 409 Gay St., which is used to store water and provide pressure for the city’s third water pressure zone. A sample from the tank was sent to the city’s testing lab, as is routine. The testing process takes about 18 to 24 hours to complete. On Thursday morning, one of the samples yielded a positive result for coliform bacteria.
Lester said Iowa Department of Natural Resources protocol required that the tank be isolated and follow-up samples be collected for testing to determine if the city’s water system was contaminated.
In the meantime, a precautionary boil advisory was issued for residents living within the city’s third water pressure zone.
“The boil advisory was meant to empower customers to make the best choices for themselves until further testing could be completed,” Lester said.
What happened after the boil advisory was announced?
Following the positive test, Lester said, the water tank was isolated from the rest of the water distribution system and additional samples were taken from the tank.
More samples also were taken and tested Friday morning from the water tank and from water sources on University Avenue and Clarke Drive to determine if any contamination had spread throughout the water system.
On Saturday morning, none of the additional samples tested positive for coliform bacteria contamination, confirming that the initial positive test was not indicative of contamination throughout the city’s water system. Shortly afterward, the city announced the lifting of the boil advisory.
How often does the city test its water for contamination?
About 7 million gallons of water are treated and distributed throughout Dubuque’s water system every day, and the city conducts more than 200 tests per day at the city’s water distribution center in order to comply with state and federal regulations.
Additionally, Lester said, the city conducts weekly, monthly, quarterly and annual testing of other parts of the water system to spot any potential contamination. This includes 70 tests per month for coliform bacteria.
“There are a tremendous amount of things we test for,” Lester said. “It’s something that we are always doing.”
why was there a positive result Thursday?
Lester said the sample that tested positive is believed to be a case of sample contamination that likely occurred during the sample collection process. Lester emphasized that no other sample tested positive for any coliform bacteria contamination, so the city is confident that the water system is not contaminated.
“Water department staff are confident in the safety of our water,” Lester said. “We are customers, too, as are our family and friends, and we take this very seriously.”
What is the difference between a boil advisory and a boil order?
Lester said the city only has the jurisdiction to issue a boil advisory, which serves as a public precaution for residents if there is a potential contamination of the water system. A boil order only can be issued by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, though it acts similarly as a public request that residents boil their tap water before using any.
How can I best be alerted of future boil advisories if they were to occur?
The city provides emergency notifications and important alerts through the AlertIowa service, which the city recently transitioned to from the CodeRED system. Anyone wishing to register their phone with the AlertIowa advisory service can do so at tinyurl.com/56u9jpm8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.