BELLEVUE, Iowa – Max Reed wore a white coat for the occasion – just like when he and his emergency medical service colleagues first started handling calls 50 years ago.
This weekend’s 60th annual Bellevue Heritage Days celebration included a ceremony marking another occasion today – this year’s 50th anniversary of Bellevue EMS.
Reed opened the back of a vintage-1972 ambulance that rode in the event’s parade today. He pointed out features of the ambulance, which resembled a white hearse with round emergency lights on its top.
“This is really similar to the ambulance we had, and these white coats are what we used to wear,” Reed said.
Reed dipped a hand into a deep pocket of the white coat and pulled out a plastic sleeve containing a tongue depressor and a pair of scissors.
“This is what we took with us on every call,” he said.
Reed said the vintage ambulance was rented for the weekend celebration in Bellevue from an individual in Sterling, Ill., and the vehicle helps demonstrate the equipment used on local medical calls decades ago.
“I helped start the (EMS) service,” Reed said. “Back in ’72, the funeral homes were getting out of (ambulance services) because the state was requiring more patient care. Bob Ernst from here in Bellevue saw the need (for local EMS). He formed a group and we started with 46 charter members. We bought our first ambulance from the funeral home for $6,000 – it was similar to this (ambulance at the parade).”
Reed retired in December, but said he remains available if needed on days when the mostly volunteer EMS service is short-handed.
“We hired one full-time paramedic this year,” Reed said. “She works five days a week and helps us cover (daytime calls).”
Heritage Days organizers held a 50th anniversary ceremony for Bellevue EMS following the morning parade. The ceremony at Cole Park was followed by dance performances, a pedal tractor pull, live music, a car and tractor show and other activities.
“I like the community coming together to celebrate,” Reiter Patzner said of Heritage Days. “It’s just great hanging out at the park. It’s a great environment.”
Patzner and Gavin O’Brien were among the Bellevue Marquette Catholic High School student council members who rode on their organization’s float in the parade.
O’Brien, the school’s student body president, said the annual celebration is great for Bellevue.
“Everyone can just relax for the day and come together and have a good time and celebrate what we have in common,” he said.
Five couples had hard work in common prior to the parade as they put the finishing touches on their elaborate Southside Neighbors entry. The float bore the slogan, “Freedom is so sweet,” and included a lemonade stand and decorations portraying larger-than-life suckers ice cream cones and candy. The float was the handiwork of Jodi and Mark Banowetz, Ron and Lori Kilburg, Ron and Louise Jones, Della and Ray Ernst and Cindy and George Schlecht.
“We worked on it a couple of months – not every day, but sporadically, on weekends,” Lori Kilburg said. "(Float construction) was in our family garage. We’re farmers, so we typically have the men put together what we can’t, and then they can get out into the field. Then, the women do the rest (of the float decoration).”
Jodi Banowetz said Heritage Days has always been special to her.
This is our hometown,” she said. “When my kids were younger, they were the ones seated along the parade route. My kids are now grown, so I can do this (prepare and ride in a float) to let the rest of the kids in Bellevue enjoy the parade.”
Dennis and Michelle Rolling, of Maquoketa, rode in one of the oldest entries in today’s parade – a 19th century buggy that belonged to Dennis Rolling’s great-great-grandfather.
“We restored it about 10 years ago,” Michelle Rolling said. “It had been in the rafters of a corn crib.”
The couple’s son Jack Rolling, of Cedar Rapids, pulled the buggy along the parade route with a riding lawn mower.
“It’s fun,” Jack Rolling said. “People love seeing it in the parade.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.