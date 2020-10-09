The Iowa Supreme Court won't consider an appeal from a Dubuque man convicted of domestic assault.
Lafayette M. Dean, 41, was found guilty in July 2019 following a bench trial on counts of domestic assault impeding airflow causing bodily injury, a lesser-included charge of domestic assault and assault causing serious bodily injury. Dean was sentenced to five years in prison, according to court records.
Dean argued the evidence presented at trial was insufficient to support the conviction. However, the Iowa Court of Appeals ruled in July that incriminating statements and “admissions” made by Dean to officers, together with photographs depicting a mark on the woman’s neck as well as supporting testimony about the injury from the woman’s daughter and a deputy sheriff, “amounted to substantial evidence to support” his conviction.
The matter then was appealed to the state Supreme Court, which announced this week that it would not take up the case.