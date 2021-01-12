BENTON, Wis. -- Benton School Board members this week will consider whether to ask voters to approve a ballot measure during the spring election on April 6.

The measure would ask permission from voters to spend about $42,000 in existing funds to repave the district’s parking lot, according to an online announcement.

Discussion on the topic is on the agenda for the school board’s meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13, at Benton School Library. If passed, the ballot measure would not impact local tax rates.

