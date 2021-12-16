Three Holy Family Catholic Schools principals have announced their plans to retire from their positions.
Ron Meyers, of Wahlert Catholic High School; Barb Roling, of St. Columbkille Elementary School; and Carolyn Wiezorek, of Our Lady of Guadalupe Spanish Immersion School, will retire at the end of the current school year, the school system announced Wednesday.
Meyers, a 1979 Wahlert graduate, has been the school’s principal for 12 years. He said that after a 35-year career in education, the time felt right to try something different, though he still is unsure of what that will be.
“This year, I turned 60, and I thought if I’m going to do something, something just out of the ordinary, this is going to be time,” Meyers said. “... I’ve been passionate about education, but I just want to try something different before I no longer can work.”
He said Wahlert is on a good trajectory and that staff have made major strides in helping prepare students for their lives after high school.
“I believe we’re in a pretty good position,” he said. “We always could be better, but I’m really confident in the fact that the people we have on board can carry the torch.”
Roling is in her 19th year as St. Columbkille’s principal and has spent her 34-year education career in Catholic schools.
She will remain at Holy Family on a part-time basis in the 2022-2023 school year to help onboard her successor and other new administrators and to assist with special projects “to help address systemwide strategic goals,” a press release states.
Roling said that move will allow her to meet her goal of spending more time with her grandchildren while also continuing to help the system. She said she is particularly proud of the culture that staff have built at St. Columbkille over the years.
“It has always been a strong academic, community-based school, so I think we’ve continued that and strengthened that, and I know that’s going to continue,” she said.
Wiezorek is in her third year as principal of OLG. Her 36-year career in education has included a variety of elementary teaching positions and a stint as an associate professor of education at Clarke University.
“I am at a point in my life where I want to travel more and spend more time with my grandkids,” she said. “I love the Holy Family system. I love Our Lady of Guadalupe. I think the program is amazing, so it’s a little bittersweet because I know I will miss it, but I do think it’ll be nice for me to move forward.”
Holy Family Chief Administrator Phillip Bormann said hiring committees are being formed to find new principals, and they will start their work in earnest at the start of 2022.
“We know that Holy Family is a desirable place to work and to lead,” he said. “... We believe we are going to have a great application pool and success in the process.”
He expressed his gratitude for the departing administrators.
“They’ve been actively involved in making Holy Family Catholic Schools what it is today,” he said.