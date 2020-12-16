BELLEVUE, Iowa — A Jackson County trucking company and a Bellevue church are teaming up this Christmas to provide 200 holiday meals to those in need.
Free groceries with all the ingredients to make a family Christmas meal will be distributed on Sunday, Dec. 20, at First Presbyterian Church, 305 Market St. in Bellevue. All food items for the giveaway were purchased by Maquoketa-based Lazy Hound Ranch Trucking LLC.
“We wanted to help people out because there’s a lot of people in need this year (during the COVID-19 pandemic), and this is one way to give back to the community,” said Dan Sargent, who runs the trucking company and is a member of the church.
The food boxes will include a 10- to 12-pound frozen turkey, instant potatoes, boxed stuffing, rolls, a frozen pie crust, canned pie filling and cans of cranberries, corn and green beans.
The meals must be reserved in advance. Sargent said anyone needing a Christmas meal, no matter their address, can sign up.
Sargent estimated that 10 to 15 church volunteers will help give the food away. After coming up with the idea to donate food to the community, he said, he initially wasn’t sure how to start planning an event. Members of the church, including Pastor Shannon Witt, have been incredibly helpful in getting things moving, he said.
Vehicles arriving for food pickup will be directed to line up in the church’s back parking lot, said Kim Ethington, an administrative assistant at the church. No one has to leave their vehicle, she added, as all of the food will be boxed before arrival.
“All the volunteers will be wearing masks and following social distancing, and we’re asking those picking up to do the same,” she said.
Ethington emphasized that no one should feel hesitant about reaching out for needed food, especially during a year marked by pandemic-related challenges. While it’s great to think of those even less fortunate, she said, a year marked by COVID-19 has made the need different than any other need before.
She also noted that a greater need for food has been seen this year via the use of the church’s community cupboards, which were set up around town several years ago for people to give and take food items as needed.
“We’ve noticed that it’s not one particular group or one particular area. It’s everyone,” she said. “It’s not just for those that are completely destitute. It’s for everyone that needs a little help this year.”