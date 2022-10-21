A Dubuque teen felon was sentenced this week to nearly five years in federal prison after he shot at an occupied residence for at least the second time.
Dairein D. Dean, 19, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to four years, nine months in prison after previously pleading guilty to possession of a firearm by a felon. He must serve three years of supervised release after his prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.
Dean already was a convicted felon when, in September 2021, his vehicle was pulled over for having fraudulent license plates. Dean fled on foot and eluded officers. A loaded gun was found in the vehicle.
Then, at about 9:15 p.m. Jan. 9, Dean fired a gun from his vehicle, striking an occupied residence at 506 Almond St. at least five times, according to a press release and Dubuque police. No injuries were reported.
It was at least the second time that Dean shot into a Dubuque residence.
In one day in April 2020, Dean helped steal a pickup truck in Dubuque; broke into vehicles in East Dubuque, Ill., and stole items including a gun; stole a truck from East Dubuque; and then shot repeatedly into a residence on Jackson Street in Dubuque.
He was taken into custody and was being taken to Central Iowa Detention Center in Eldora when he told his transport driver that he was car sick. Dean was able to briefly escape after being escorted into a gas station bathroom in Dubuque.
He pleaded guilty to trafficking in stolen weapons, escape from custody, reckless use of a firearm causing property damage, operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent and assault with injury. He was sentenced to 90 days in jail and two to five years on probation.