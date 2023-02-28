With about 50% of Dubuque sewer lines exceeding 50 years in age, city officials are developing a plan to more efficiently and accurately determine which parts of the city’s sanitary sewer infrastructure need improvements first.
City Council members recently voted unanimously to spend $446,400 to develop a sanitary sewer asset management plan, which will include hiring a consultant to help create it.
Through a series of studies examining the existing sanitary sewer infrastructure, the city intends to determine the condition of pipes, manholes and lift stations and develop a method for ranking what should be first in line for future capital improvement projects.
City civil engineer Maxwell O’Brien said the plan will help officials make more-informed decisions in relation to sanitary sewer infrastructure.
“It will help us determine the areas that we need to keep a closer eye on,” he said. “We will identify areas where we expect there to be problems.”
About half of Dubuque’s sewer pipes are at least 50 years old, and about 10% of sewer pipes and about 8% of manholes in the city are more than 100 years old. However, Maxwell said age isn’t the only factor in determining what needs to be replaced. Other elements, such as the materials those assets are made of, also play a role in determining how close that infrastructure might be to failing.
Maxwell said the project will be split into five different studies, with the ultimate goal of ranking sanitary sewer capital improvement projects based on their risk of failure and performance, identifying staffing and resource needs and optimizing existing operations.
The first study will determine the status of the city’s sanitary sewer systems. The second study will identify areas in the sanitary sewer infrastructure that do not meet the city’s required level of service. The third study will identify high-risk sewer assets that need to be prioritized for improvements. The fourth study will determine the expected cost of the city’s sanitary sewer infrastructure over its lifespan and determining when improvements should be made. The fifth and final study will develop both short- and long-term strategies for making sewer improvements in the future.
City civil engineer Deron Muehring said the time to complete each of those studies will vary, ranging from six to 18 months, so there currently isn’t an estimated time for when the plan will be completed.
Muehring said the finished plan also will likely yield cost savings for the city as it allows staff to more efficiently align improvement projects with other city departments.
“Let’s say we have a water main we want to replace,” Muehring said. “With this plan, we can better coordinate our projects to replace that aging water main and replace the nearby higher-risk sanitary sewers at the same time.”
City staff intend to have a consultant hired by May and begin the project’s first study on June 1.
City Council Member Susan Farber praised the project, adding that many Dubuque residents are interested in the condition of their local sewer lines.
“I appreciate this study very much and will support it,” she said.
