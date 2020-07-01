WORTHINGTON, Iowa — When Sydney Kluesner enrolled in Western Dubuque High School’s inaugural service-learning class three years ago, it wasn’t out of a passion for volunteerism.
“I just needed a credit for my freshman year because I dropped a class,” said Kluesner, of Worthington. “I didn’t think I was going to like it.”
To her surprise, she discovered that she loved the course. She loved it so much, in fact, that she continued to take it every trimester for the rest of her high school career.
Now, those who know the 18-year-old recent graduate describe her as a dedicated and committed volunteer in her district and community.
WD vocal music instructor Cris Tipple also teaches the service-learning class. She said Kluesner’s long tenure in the course “speaks volumes to her character and the kind of person she is.”
“Sydney was the kind of kid who would be skeptical of the value of service to others,” Tipple said. “And, now, she’s the kid who stands up in front of the whole student body and speaks to the value of being a service-minded person. She’s gained this mature, enlightened worldview for a high -schooler.”
The course was created three years ago as a way to get students involved in planning the school’s annual service day, Tipple said. That one-day event has now become a year-round service-learning program, in which students plan service days and projects, mentor elementary students and work with community nonprofits such as Resources Unite.
Kluesner has served meals at Dubuque Rescue Mission, stuffed backpacks with food for students on the weekends and delivered beds and pillows to residents living in mobile home parks in Dubuque.
“There’s never a thing that she doesn’t follow through on,” Tipple said. “She’s really great at embracing the experience, and she’s the first to volunteer. ... I always know Sydney’s going to step up and do it and smile.”
For Kluesner, the reaction of those she helps is what makes her work worthwhile.
“After you help the people, it’s just great how thankful they are and the smile on their faces,” she said.
Kluesner hadn’t settled on her post-graduation plans, but she is considering taking business classes at Northeast Iowa Community College in hopes of one day opening her own clothing boutique.
Her leadership and service experience, in addition to her time working at Sweat n Boutique in Dubuque, will come in handy as she works toward that goal.
Wherever she goes, Kluesner said, she plans to keep service as a part of her life.
“I’m just really proud of her,” Tipple said. “She is a world-changer. We’re going to send her out, and she is going to do big things. I foresee her ... staying involved at that volunteer level as a lifelong agent of change.”