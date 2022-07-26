LANCASTER, Wis. -- The Grant County Board of Supervisors recently passed a resolution that creates an opioid settlement task force.
The task force will bring together experts in the opioid treatment field and agencies impacted by opioid use to help determine the appropriate use of money from the nationwide settlements of lawsuits against pharmaceutical companies that produce opioid medication.
Members of the task force are: Grant County Sheriff Nate Dreckman; Jeff Lockhart, of Unified Community Services Agency; Grant County Supervisors Gary Ranum and Carol Beals; pharmacist Michelle Farrell, of Boscobel Pharmacy; Platteville School District Superintendent Jim Boebel; Grant County Health Department Director Jeff Kindrai; Pastor Mark Hoehne, of First Presbyterian Church in Lancaster; and citizen member Megan Wolf.
Grant County will be receiving $1.4 million in settlement funds. The money will be put into a county opioid abatement account.
The task force will prioritize spending options for the settlement funding, knowing that additional funds are forthcoming.
The task force will need to present the list of priorities to the Board of Supervisors before September 15 so the money can be appropriately included in the county budget for next year.
