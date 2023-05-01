Danielle S. Weiner murder trial
Danielle S. Weiner, of Ryan, Iowa, listens to closing statements during her murder trial at the Dubuque County Courthouse in Dubuque on Friday, April 28, 2023. Weiner is charged in Iowa District Court of Delaware County with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Devon Hierrezuelo, 27, of Oak Lawn, Ill.

 JESSICA REILLY

After a little over four hours of deliberation, a jury this morning found a Delaware County woman guilty of second-degree murder in the shooting death of her boyfriend. 

Danielle S. Weiner, 35, of Ryan, Iowa, looked emotional as she was placed in handcuffs after the jury read its verdict at the Dubuque County Courthouse. 

