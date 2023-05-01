Danielle S. Weiner, of Ryan, Iowa, listens to closing statements during her murder trial at the Dubuque County Courthouse in Dubuque on Friday, April 28, 2023. Weiner is charged in Iowa District Court of Delaware County with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Devon Hierrezuelo, 27, of Oak Lawn, Ill.
After a little over four hours of deliberation, a jury this morning found a Delaware County woman guilty of second-degree murder in the shooting death of her boyfriend.
Danielle S. Weiner, 35, of Ryan, Iowa, looked emotional as she was placed in handcuffs after the jury read its verdict at the Dubuque County Courthouse.
Weiner initially was charged in Iowa District Court of Delaware County with first-degree murder in the Feb. 8, 2021, shooting death of Devon Hierrezuelo, 27, of Oak Lawn, Ill. However, she was found guilty of the lesser-included charge.
Weiner's trial began with jury selection on April 25. The trial took place in Dubuque County following a motion for change of venue due to pre-trial publicity.
The trial included two days' worth of testimony, with attorneys giving their closing arguments Friday. The jury deliberated for about three hours Friday before being dismissed and resuming deliberations this morning.
During the trial, prosecutors said Weiner killed her boyfriend during an argument, portraying the case as a straightforward one and contending that Weiner's testimony was unreliable. Weiner's defense said her testimony that she had been in a physical fight with Hierrezuelo and feared for her life supported an her argument that she acted in self-defense.