Police said a teen was injured last week in Dubuque when his power steering failed and he hit a parked vehicle, flipped and slid into another vehicle.
Carter W. Wills, 16, of Scales Mound, Ill., was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, according to a police report obtained Monday.
The crash occurred at about 6:45 a.m. Friday in the 1000 block of Garfield Avenue. The report states that Wills was northbound on Garfield when his power steering went out near its intersection with Schiller Street. His vehicle hit a parked vehicle on the east side of Garfield, which caused Wills’ vehicle to flip onto its top and slide into a car parked on the west side of the street.
Wills’ vehicle was totaled.
Wills was cited with failure to maintain control of his vehicle, failure to have a valid driver’s license and failure to provide proof of automobile insurance.