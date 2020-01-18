Tests at three Dubuque elementary schools show it is unlikely that students were exposed to lead in their drinking water, district officials say.
However, samples from 17 out of more than 100 fixtures tested at Bryant, Fulton and Marshall elementary schools showed detectable levels of lead. Five of those exceeded the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s action levels for regulating public water supplies.
Those fixtures were not sources that students used for drinking, district officials said. Outlets with the highest lead levels were in areas not generally used by students and staff.
Since receiving the test results earlier this month, district workers have, as a precaution, shut down any water sources that tested positive for lead. Those fixtures will be replaced or removed, and new fixtures will be retested before students can use them again.
“I think the results as they stand now are really, really good, and we’re going to work with the school to get risk for potential exposures as low as they can be,” said David Cwiertny, director of the Center for Health Effects of Environmental Contamination at the University of Iowa.
The district partnered with the center to test for lead in drinking water at Bryant, Fulton and Marshall, which are among the oldest of the district’s 13 elementary schools. The program used state funding to pay for the tests.
Test results showed that most of the fixtures tested at each school did not produce detectable levels of lead. That includes all primary water fountains and water bottle-filling stations.
“I was glad to see confirmation that we’re doing the right thing in the main part of the school (where students are drinking water),” said Bill Burkhart, the district’s manager of buildings and grounds.
The highest level of lead was found in a faucet in a storage room in the art classroom at Marshall Elementary School. A first draw from the faucet yielded a lead level of 1 part per million. The EPA’s recommended action level is 0.015 ppm.
District spokesman Mike Cyze said the sink is in a storage room and is not used by staff and students.
Burkhart said the lead level likely was elevated because the faucet is not used and the water had stagnated there. Workers plan to remove the sink from the room, he said.
“We’re going to go after it,” Burkhart said. “We’re not making excuses.”
Lead levels also exceeded EPA action levels in faucets and a water fountain in locker rooms at Bryant and Fulton. Those areas mostly are used for storage and are not used by students, officials said.
Tests also showed levels of lead that were detectable but below EPA action levels in several other locations, including locker rooms primarily used for storage at all three schools, a kitchen dish-washing station at Bryant, a dish-washing station at Marshall and a girls bathroom at Bryant.
Cwiertny said that while those locations tested below EPA action levels, taking action when even low levels of lead are present is a proactive step.
“This is where we’re going above and beyond what many would even say is probably necessary, but there have been some pediatric associations that have come out and said there really is no safe exposure level for children to lead,” he said.
Even low levels of lead in children’s blood can lead them to develop behavior and learning problems and slowed growth, according to the EPA.
Cwiertny said that given the age of the buildings, results at the Dubuque school were “far better” than he would have expected. Fulton and Marshall were built in 1939 and Bryant was constructed in 1940.
“To see schools at the age that these schools are and the number of different outlets that are dedicated to drinking that we tested, (this) is about as good as we could have hoped for,” Cwiertny said. “This is a really good report. I can’t emphasize enough that this is a good outcome.”
Burkhart is consulting with principals of the three schools to determine whether the affected fixtures need to be replaced or removed. Replacements should take place in the next five to 10 business days, Burkhart said.
He estimated replacement of fixtures will cost about $1,000, which will be paid for by the Center for Health Effects of Environmental Contamination.
Officials are now planning to test for lead in drinking water at three more schools: Thomas Jefferson and George Washington middle schools, as well as Lincoln Elementary School. The three are among the district’s oldest campuses.
Based on the results of those tests, district officials could decide to test for lead at other schools as well, Burkhart said.