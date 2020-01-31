MUSCODA, Wis. -- Authorities said an illegally set trap in Grant County injured a dog, who then repeatedly bit his owner as the man tried to free it.
Lee Perko, of Muscoda, was taken by ambulance to a hospital for treatment, while his dog was taken for treatment at Riverdale Veterinary Clinic in Muscoda, according to the Grant County Sheriff's Department.
Authorities were alerted to the incident at about 1:20 p.m. Wednesday. A press release states that Perko was walking his two dogs at a State of Wisconsin wildlife property along Paffenrath Road between Muscoda and Blue River when one of the animals stepped in a foot trap.
"As Mr. Perko was attempting to free his own dog from the foot trap, the dog bit Mr. Perko in both hands," the release states. "Mr. Perko was unable to free his dog after being bit."
First responders treated Perko and were able to free the dog from the trap.
The release states that the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is investigating the trapping violations.