Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
HAZEL GREEN, Wis. – Grant County authorities are investigating the theft of eight road signs.
The signs were reported stolen at 8 a.m. today from Sinsinawa Road in Hazel Green Township, according to a social media post by the Grant County Sheriff’s Department.
The missing signs include two stop signs and a “stop ahead” sign.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s department at 608-723-2157 or the Hazel Green Township patrolman at 563-599-4211.
Alternatively, the signs may be returned to the township next to Gasser Hardware in Hazel Green with no questions asked, according to the social media post.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.