With completion of 1st phase of project, Mount Carmel moves closer to next chapter
Contractors have wrapped up the first phase of a $90 million transformation project at Dubuque’s Mount Carmel campus.
Sister Teri Hadro, president of the Sisters of Charity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, said crews recently completed construction of a 162,000-square-foot structure. The facility will provide skilled nursing, memory care and enriched living services.
Altogether, about 100 sisters who previously lived elsewhere on campus will move into the new facility. Some began moving in last week, while others will make the transition this week.
The completion of the first phase of the project, which cost nearly $40 million, is part of a broader transition that allows sisters to remain on the campus but ultimately will open Mount Carmel to older adults from the general population.
A second new building will be constructed on the north end of the Motherhouse. It will include 115 senior-living apartments and is slated for completion in 2023.
Dubuque County supervisors vote to extend mask mandate
Dubuque County supervisors voted unanimously last week to extend the countywide mask mandate.
Following more than 30 minutes of contentious public input during an online meeting, the supervisors voted to follow the lead of the county Board of Health, which also approved the resolution unanimously.
The mask mandate, instituted in November in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, requires that anyone older than 2 wear face coverings in indoor public spaces and outdoor public areas where social distancing is not possible. The mandate covers all of Dubuque County outside of the city of Dubuque, which has its own mandate.
The extension keeps it in place until June 15, until qualified individuals in the Phase 1B category — including those 65-and-older and front-line essential workers — have received a COVID-19 vaccine if they want it, or until the mandate is rescinded by the county Board of Health.
Study: construct Platteville fire station at new site
Consultants have determined that the City of Platteville, Wis., needs a new fire station.
They proposed a nearly 32,000-square-foot concept that includes eight truck bays, training rooms, administrative offices and living quarters.
A preliminary assessment indicated that a new structure could cost $8 million to $13 million. Although figures are coarse estimates, designers are certain that the current site is too small to accommodate a modern facility.
The current fire station at 275 E. Main St. was constructed in 1964 and has become obsolete.
Consultants evaluated the suitability of two other sites for a new station — the O.E. Gray Early Learning Center at 155 W. Lewis St. and Wisconsin National Guard Armory at 475 N. Water St.
Some Local officials criticize Illinois criminal justice reform
Many officials in northwest Illinois believe the state’s sweeping criminal-justice reform legislation could negatively impact law enforcement and disproportionately affect smaller communities.
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker last week signed into law a major overhaul of state law enforcement practices. Among other things, the bill eliminates the cash bail system, requires agencies to supply officers with body cameras and outlines strict use-of-force limitations for officers.
Jo Daviess County Sheriff Kevin Turner expressed concerns that major law enforcement groups were not given a voice as such reforms were hashed out. Other local officials criticized the last-minute nature in which the bill was passed and argued that “unfunded mandates” — such as body camera requirements — would have a disproportionately negative impact on smaller communities.
Despite such concerns, many in the state have hailed the reform as a landmark accomplishment in response to the deaths of George Floyd in Minneapolis and Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Ky.
Local board recommends plan to keep E.B. Lyons open daily
The Dubuque County Conservation Board voted recently, 3-2, to join an agreement to split costs that would fund a full-time naturalist position at E.B. Lyons Interpretive Center at the Mines of Spain.
The landmark for area conservation education and programming has been open part time since before the COVID-19 pandemic required its closing.
Previously, the park had a full-time ranger funded by the state, but budget cuts led to the loss of the position in 2017.
Since then, one ranger and one park manager have split time between Mines of Spain and Bellevue State Park, resulting in the closure of the facility when no volunteer from the Friends of the Mines of Spain is available.
Dubuque County, the City of Dubuque, the Friends group and the DNR began negotiating a solution two years ago.
The entities would split $117,000 in annual operating costs, with Iowa DNR providing the building and $5,000 annually. The city and county would split other costs 50/50. The naturalist position is estimated to cost $56,000 per year. Board members said the arrangement would facilitate their education, accessibility and equity goals.
Iowa considers more bobcat hunting as population grows
An increasing number of bobcats in the area has prompted state wildlife officials to consider adding Delaware, Dubuque and Jones counties to Iowa’s legal harvest zone for the animals, which were once considered all but eradicated in the state.
Bobcats were protected as an endangered species in Iowa in 1977. Their populations began to move back to Iowa in the late 1990s, primarily coming from the south.
About 5,000 to 8,000 bobcats now live in Iowa, according to recent wildlife surveys. Brian Preston, Dubuque County Conservation Board executive director, said he believes as many as 200 bobcats reside locally.
The proposed rule in Iowa would allow a hunter or trapper to take one bobcat in Delaware, Dubuque and Jones counties during the season, which begins on the Saturday of the first full weekend in November and concludes on Jan. 31.