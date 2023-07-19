The City of Dubuque is taking a new stance on its willingness to assume ownership of private streets in an effort to be more accommodating to developers.
The new policy, passed by the Dubuque City Council this week, allows developers of commercial subdivisions to choose whether the roads in those areas will be owned privately or publicly. Council members approved the policy, 6-0, with Ric Jones absent.
The new policy reverses a longtime city practice of not taking ownership of roads in commercial developments.
City Engineer Gus Psihoyos said providing developers with the option to hand over the roads they build to the city relieves them of future maintenance and snow removal responsibilities. City officials hope the policy will attract future development and expand the community’s network of sidewalks.
However, developers who want roads in their commercial subdivisions taken over by the city must meet additional city road standards, such as required roadway and utility improvements, pavement thickness, fiber conduit installation and the placement of sidewalks on both sides of the road, so some developers still may choose to keep their roads privately maintained.
“It’s going to be their choice,” Psihoyos said, noting that the city likely will see a mix of developers maintaining their own roads and turning them over to the city. “I think it will probably be 50/50. Time will tell.”
Prior to 2006, the city allowed commercial subdivision roads to become part of the city’s public road network. Several roads within commercial subdivisions established prior to 2006 are maintained by the city today, such as Seippel Court, Cedar Crest Court and Stone Valley Drive.
However, around the time the commercial subdivision off Asbury Road that now is home to Sam’s Club was being developed, city officials worried that growing road-maintenance and snow-plow needs across the community would exceed what the city could handle and adjusted their stance on accepting privately developed roads.
“It was a concern at one point, but it isn’t currently,” Psihoyos said. “We just think we’re better able to handle snow and maintenance issues now.”
Even before 2006, Psihoyos said, there were some developers who chose not to transfer ownership of roads in their commercial subdivisions to the city, such as Asbury Plaza, Warren Plaza and Plaza 20.
He said that while the city retroactively could accept already completed roads on existing commercial subdivisions under the new policy, it is unlikely that the owners of such properties would invest the money needed to make them compliant with city standards.
“It’s too expensive right now,” Psihoyos said. “It would be a very expensive endeavor.”
City officials proposed the new policy after members of the business community sent a series of letters and emails to City Council members this spring, in which they claimed they and others have faced intimidation, use of leverage to shift costs onto developers, lack of responsiveness and delay tactics on the part of the city. Developers said the alleged issues resulted in several local projects either being delayed or not moving forward at all.
In response, City Manager Mike Van Milligen said the city would work to make policy changes to address local developers’ concerns.
In June, City Council members held a work session to discuss some of those proposed policy changes, which included the new street policy.
City Council members at this week’s meeting praised the city’s early efforts to better its relationship with the business community.
“I want to thank Gus and Mike and his staff for bringing this to fruition,” said City Council Member Susan Farber. “I do believe developers are greatly appreciative of having that option.”
Mayor Brad Cavanagh also commended the city for how quickly it was able to present the new policy to council members.
“I love this idea, and I love the fact that it was identified so quickly,” he said to city staff. “Thank you very much for your work on it.”
Joel Callahan, founder and president of Callahan Construction, was a signee of one of the spring letters sent to city officials. He said following the council meeting that the new policy is a step in the right direction in improving its relationship with developers, but he stressed that more work needs to be done.
“It’s about time they recognized they had a problem,” Callahan said. “Any step that a developer can use to make things work is a step in the right direction.”