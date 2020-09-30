Question: Is there a plan to continue the bike/walking path on the riverfront from the 16th Street bridge down to the Shot Tower?
Answer: Currently, plans are in place to extend a trail from the Sycamore Street bridge to 12th Street, City of Dubuque Planning Services Manager Wally Wernimont said in an email.
The trail will run along the Alliant Solar Array and is anticipated to be constructed next summer.
This trail is part of the city’s long-term goal to connect the 26-mile Heritage Trail system to the Port of Dubuque by going through the Bee Branch corridor and around the 16th Street detention basin, Wernimont said.
“The City will be considering further opportunities to include biking and pedestrian accommodations in future projects in the Downtown and historic Millwork districts to help further achieve this vision,” his email read.
Question: When can you start returning cans again in Iowa?
Answer: Though retailers were granted the ability to stop accepting customers’ empty beverage containers in mid-March, people have been able to redeem their bottles and cans since July 25.
“During a brief period of the pandemic, the governor’s public health proclamation allowed stores to stop taking cans, but that has expired,” said Iowa Department of Natural Resources Land Quality Bureau Chief Amie Davidson.
According to the Iowa DNR website, about 71% of all beverage containers on which deposits are collected are redeemed.
One way to redeem bottles and cans is to take them back to the store from which they were purchased. Any retailer that refuses to redeem beverage containers sold at their store could face a simple misdemeanor charge and a $625 fine, Davidson said.
“The DNR doesn’t have the authority to enforce this,” she noted. “You would have to work with local law enforcement.”
Stores only can be exempt from redeeming beverage containers with a DNR-approved redemption center and share the center’s location and hours with customers. Stores can also refuse to accept containers that are smashed or dirty or still contain liquid.