Dubuque voters have selected their new mayor and reelected three City Council members.
Brad Cavanagh will officially serve as mayor of Dubuque after he won the election Tuesday night with 5,404 votes, while his opponent, David Resnick, collected 3,379 votes. Cavanagh secured 59.64% of the total votes cast to Resnick’s 37.29%. A total of 278 write-in ballots were cast, making up about 3% of all votes.
Cavanagh, a Dubuque City Council member elected in 2019, will be the first new mayor in Dubuque in 16 years after longtime Mayor Roy Buol concludes his final term at the end of the year.
The mayor-elect said on Tuesday night that he was thrilled with the results and looks forward to carrying out his vision for Dubuque.
“I’m really happy to see that having these personal conversations with people gets people to the polls and gets us to connect,” Cavanagh said. “I’m looking forward to working to make this place a place that we are all excited to call home.”
Cavanagh added that he intends to spend the next two months preparing for his new city role by consulting with Buol before he leaves office.
Resnick, who was first elected to City Council in 2007, will continue to serve in his at-large seat on the Dubuque City Council, which expires on Dec. 31, 2023.
Reached for comment by the Telegraph Herald on Tuesday night, Resnick referred to a statement made on his Facebook page.
In the online post, Resnick stated, “I want to thank all the voters who made their voices heard today, and I personally appreciate all those who expressed confidence in me and my leadership abilities with their vote.”
In the City Council races, all three seats up for election will retain their incumbent candidates.
In Ward 3, Council Member Danny Sprank, who is finishing a two-year term on City Council, handily defeated his opponent Rickey Carner II, with 1,239 votes for Sprank and 425 votes for Carner.
In his second term, Sprank said he will continue to focus on improvements in the North End such as a project to revitalize a large portion of Central Avenue.
“We’ve got projects and more work ahead of us, so I’m looking forward to getting started and getting those projects started,” he said. “We’ve got a lot of work to do these next four years.”
Carner did not respond to calls asking for comment.
In the at-large election, Council Member Ric Jones edged out Michaela Freiburger, with Jones securing 4,743 votes and Freiburger garnering 3,573 votes.
Jones said he is pleased with the results of the election and believes the returning group of veteran City Council members will continue to lead the city out of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The team is still together,” Jones said. “Now, we’ve got to still work to get ourselves closer to normal.”
Freiburger expressed her gratitude to residents who voted for her and remarked that she plans to continue trying to serve the community, including running again for public office in the future.
“I thank the people of Dubuque for showing up to vote today, and this isn’t the last you’ve heard from me,” she said.
Susan Farber, who was first elected in a special election earlier this year and ran unopposed on Tuesday, received 2,480 votes.
Farber said she is glad to continue serving on the Dubuque City Council and is motivated by the show of support she received from residents on Tuesday night.
“It’s a reinforcement for me to continue doing what I’m doing,” Farber said. “I’m going to continue to show my commitment and my earnest intention to work on behalf of everybody in the ward.”