When Christopher Sand transferred to University of Dubuque in the fall of 2021, he joined the Athenian fraternity, a century-old Greek organization on campus.
“It became a family, a community of sorts to kind of get behind, and I just felt really at home,” he said.
Sand was the president of both the Athenian fraternity and the Greek Council board for UD’s four Greek organizations, so he was “shocked” and disappointed when school officials recently announced those groups were suspended, citing low membership and decreased engagement.
Recommended for you
The move comes as local colleges report varied trends in Greek life on their campuses.
Nelson Edmonds, UD’s vice president of student engagement and intercollegiate athletics, said the university currently has 10 active members in its four local Greek organizations.
He said a decade ago, UD had about 13 Greek organizations with up to 100 active members. In recent years, membership fell dramatically, multiple groups ceased operations, and members of existing organizations showed less engagement.
In the spring of 2022, Edmonds’ office met with active Greek members and advisers and noted that the university “needed to see improvement” in membership levels, engagement and campus visibility of Greek organizations if the programs were to remain viable.
“At the time, the groups said they were committed … but after the spring and into the fall, there really wasn’t a follow-through to do some of the things they had talked about doing,” he said.
Megan Schmid, president of UD’s Lambda Tau Delta sorority and Greek Council vice president, said no timeline for the changes was set at the spring meeting and that Greek organizations were working on boosting recruitment when the decision was announced.
Edmonds said the suspension is not a cost-saving move, but the Office of Student Engagement and the groups’ advisers do invest time and resources into the program.
“It’s more about time and energy and resources that we want to make sure are being put forward for things that students are showing they want to engage in on our campus,” he said.
Administrators and Greek life representatives are slated to meet Wednesday, Jan. 25, to discuss next steps and the future of Greek life at UD.
Other local colleges reported varied levels of membership in Greek life.
Loras College supports a chapter of national fraternity Sigma Phi Epsilon. Arthur Sunleaf, vice president for student development, said about 15 students currently are involved.
The college previously had a chapter of national sorority Alpha Sigma Alpha, but low membership led national officials to close that chapter several years ago.
“It seems at this time there’s a struggle to find members,” Sunleaf said.
At University of Wisconsin- Platteville, approximately 325 students were involved in 14 Greek life groups as of spring 2022, said Lisa Kratz, director of Markee Pioneer Student Center.
Kratz said the number represents a “slight decrease” in the university’s typical Greek involvement.
“With student organizations in general, we found that some of them experienced some membership declines (during the pandemic), and it’s not unusual for them this last year to be rebuilding,” she said.
Officials at Clarke University did not respond to a request for comment Monday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.