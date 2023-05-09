MANCHESTER, Iowa – The parking lot at the Manchester Public Library will be closed during an improvement project.

The project will result in an expansion of the parking lot, increasing the number of stalls from 15 to 31. The library is located at 304 N. Franklin St. and will remain open.

