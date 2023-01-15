A relatively mild winter has thus far staved off worst-case concerns of spiking energy bills, but some residents are still struggling amid the higher fuel costs.

Unseasonably high January temperatures tamped down a forecasted spike in heating costs, expected to be particularly high for natural gas, used to heat a majority of Dubuque households. But even the smaller increase in energy prices has brought stress on low- and moderate-income residents, who are more likely to live in older, poorly insulated homes. And there’s no telling what the rest of winter could bring.

Recommended for you

Joshua Irvine is a Report for America corps member and writes about issues related to poverty in the tri-state area for the Telegraph Herald.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.