A relatively mild winter has thus far staved off worst-case concerns of spiking energy bills, but some residents are still struggling amid the higher fuel costs.
Unseasonably high January temperatures tamped down a forecasted spike in heating costs, expected to be particularly high for natural gas, used to heat a majority of Dubuque households. But even the smaller increase in energy prices has brought stress on low- and moderate-income residents, who are more likely to live in older, poorly insulated homes. And there’s no telling what the rest of winter could bring.
“It’s just really the unpredictability of what could come next,” said Christopher Ackman, communications and volunteers manager for Hawkeye Community Action Program. “That creates a lot of anxiety for low-income families.”
Recommended for you
Weather forecasts leading up to this winter had projected a colder and wetter than average season, while the U.S. Energy Information Administration predicted in October a 33% increase in spending for Midwest natural gas customers (28% nationwide), mostly driven by growth in retail price. Some 79% of Dubuque homes use natural gas as heating fuel, per the 2021 American Community Survey’s five-year estimates.
The winter weather has proven to be milder than predicted, however. January’s temperatures have been well above average, said Timothy Gunkel, meteorologist at the National Weather Service in the Quad Cities, with most days in the high 30s and 40s when the average temperature usually sits in the mid-20s.
While December was colder than average, the Energy Information Administration’s January short-term outlook for Midwestern fuel prices had the price increase down to 16%; according to a media representative at EIA, the December freeze was offset by January’s higher temperatures.
But area residents are still feeling the heat — or lack thereof.
“It’s been really stressful,” said Nicole Luensmann, a 29-year-old single mother with a 3-year-old who works for Marshall Investigative Group.
Luensmann said she’d been struggling with her energy bills since May — shortly after the war in Ukraine drove up fuel prices nationwide.
She’d fallen behind on more bills, incurred late fees on her rent, and had ultimately borrowed money from her dad to get out of the red.
“Right now, I’m just trying to catch up and pay my rent on time,” Luensmann said.
Donna Cohn, a retired Platteville, Wis., resident, expressed concern the heating costs would cut further into her retirement savings.
“People in my age group, it’s going to deplete everything we have,” Cohn said.
Art Fischer, a retired certified nursing assistant, cut back visits to casinos and shifted his trips to Hy-Vee to Fridays and Saturdays, when he could capitalize on sales.
As heating costs have gone up over the years, Fischer’s thermostat has gone down — and dressing in the morning takes longer. Walking around his house in the winter, he’ll don a T-shirt, another top with a sheepskin lining on top of that one, and finally a sweater.
He could afford to pay to set his thermostat at 68 degrees, but he didn’t like the idea of the utilities depleting his retirement savings.
“One of the common threads is it’s just hard for everyone,” Ackman, of HACAP, said. “And if it’s hard for families who could afford things and now need help, it’s going to affect low-income families more.”
Dubuque’s older housing stock also makes residents especially vulnerable to price increases. About 30% of Dubuque’s housing was built before 1939, much of it in what are now lower-income neighborhoods, and before the development of more energy efficient building materials.
“Even when you get up on the bluff, everything built pre-World War II is kind of built the same way, with old appliances, little insulation and single-pane windows,” city housing inspector Shane Hoeper said.
The duplex where Luensmann lives, for example, was built in 1880. She admitted to keeping the thermostat higher than the 68-degree rule of thumb, but pointed out her home was drafty, and she wasn’t dropping the heat with a preschooler in the house.
HACAP administers the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program for Dubuque, Delaware, Jackson and Jones counties, which offers a one-time payment to heating utilities; Luensmann received assistance once, during the summer energy price spike when the Biden administration allocated an extra $385 million to LIHEAP.
LIHEAP enrollment in Eastern Iowa is about the same as last year. Some 2,950 households enrolled in LIHEAP regular assistance between October and December 2022 across all four counties, down 4% from the same period last year, but up 10% from 2020. In Dubuque County, enrollment was up 17% from 2020.
Dollar assistance was down 56%, however; HACAP outcome reporting/data systems manager David Hagen attributed this in part to a decrease from the record influx of federal assistance received by the agency in 2022.
But those numbers could change quickly if temperatures start to drop.
“Certainly in Iowa, I don’t think we’ve hit our coldest period yet,” Ackman said. “Say we drop back to negative temperatures, we’re going to see a huge increase in people trying to turn their heat on, and realizing they need help.”
But Fischer and Cohn, who have never been on LIHEAP before, expressed a reticence to accept the payment.
Cohn attributed it to pride.
“I’ve never tried anything like that,” Cohn said. “I’ve worked all my life, I’m 73 and I’ve never asked for assistance for anything.”
“But if it keeps up, I may have to,” she admitted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.