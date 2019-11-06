EPWORTH, Iowa — A pair of local teams recently took home top honors at the National FFA Convention & Expo.
The Epworth West Dubuque FFA chapter placed first in the Horse Evaluation Career Development Event during the convention last week in Indianapolis. The Shullsburg (Wis.) FFA chapter also placed first in the Marketing Plan Career Development Event, according to the National FFA Organization.
Other area students also placed in national FFA events, including a sixth-place finish in dairy cattle evaluation and management competition for Maquoketa Valley FFA, a fourth-place finish in agricultural communications for the Shullsburg FFA chapter and a 10th-place finish in livestock evaluation for Bellevue FFA.
Teams competed at local and state contests to earn a spot in the national convention, according to the national FFA organization.