Grant County supervisors recently approved a jail staffing agreement for the Grant County Sheriff’s Department.
The new county jail in Lancaster has 106 beds, compared to the 68 at the current jail.
Sheriff Nate Dreckman told the county board that the staffing agreement is required by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections if Grant County intends to have two inmates in each jail cell.
The agreement calls for a minimum of four jailers working at all times between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m., one of which will be in master control, excluding weekends and holidays.
Between 10 p.m. and 8 a.m., there will be a minimum of three jailers working, including master control.
The agreement also said Grant County Health Department nurses will be contracted for a minimum of 24 hours per week.
It also calls for mental health care for inmates to be contracted for a minimum of four hours per week.
Grant County currently has 16 jailers.
Dreckman said he hopes most of the sheriff’s department will relocate to the new Grant County Community Services Building by Tuesday, Oct. 15. But the jail might not open until the end of the month.