A Democratic presidential candidate known for promoting a universal basic income will make a stop in Dubuque next week.
Businessman and philanthropist Andrew Yang will host an office opening and food drive at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at 633 Main St. For more information about the event, visit mobilize.us/yang2020/.
Attendees can meet Yang, ask questions and learn about volunteer opportunities, according to a press release. They are asked to bring nonperishable food items or other food gifts for the drive. Doors for the event open at 7 p.m.
Yang is part of a crowded field of Democratic candidates hoping to secure the party’s nomination to challenge Republican President Donald Trump in November 2020.