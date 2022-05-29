Ethan Manders might not have loved every class he took at Dubuque Senior High School, but he approached them all with the same mindset.
“I learned that no matter what class you’re in, just always put your best effort forward,” he said. “As long as you put the effort in, you’ll always come out knowing that you did your best … and as long as you keep working at it, the teachers tend to see that and will help you more and not let you fall behind.”
Ethan, 18, graduated from Senior on Saturday and plans to pursue a plumbing apprenticeship with Modern Plumbing following his graduation.
His father works in sheet metal and his brother is an electrician, he said, which inspired him to select a similar career in the trades. Not only did it seem like a natural fit for his temperament, he also knew he would gain practical skills that could help his family the way his father and brother have.
“I felt that a trade job was where I was going to be more happy spending my time,” he said. “And whether I end up staying in it or not, having the knowledge of what’s going on with water pipes will be useful.”
Maryjo Williams, a Senior High School English teacher who taught Ethan in several classes, described him as “motivated, determined and driven to always be better.”
She appreciated that, although he didn’t intend to pursue a career in writing, Ethan worked hard and used her classes to investigate topics he was passionate about — as in his composition class, where he wrote a paper about the pros and cons of careers in the trades.
“During his freshman English class, Ethan was always quiet, but in composition during his junior year, even though he was still quiet, he found his voice in writing, and that was really cool to see,” Williams said. “I felt like I really got to know him through his writing.”
In high school, Ethan participated in football, wrestling and Boy Scouts, earning the rank of Eagle Scout. For his Eagle Scout project, he planted three trees on the grounds at Irving Elementary School, where he attended fifth grade after moving from Peosta, Iowa, to Dubuque as a child.
He will soon begin shadowing employees at Modern Plumbing while he waits for an apprenticeship slot to become available. Once his apprenticeship starts, he will work and take classes simultaneously, another aspect of the career that appealed to him.
“You’re learning on the job, (and) you’re getting paid while you’re going to class,” he said. “Unlike school, where you go for another four or five years and then hope to get a job, once you’re done with your four or five years of your apprenticeship, you’re already working with them, and you already have a job secured with the company.”
