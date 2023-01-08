Republicans bolstered their majority in both chambers of the Iowa Legislature in the recent election, so the party again will drive this year’s legislative session.

Local state lawmakers told the Telegraph Herald that top priorities for the session, which starts on Monday, Jan. 9, include allowing public funds to follow students to private schools and increasing the rules for taxes controlled by local government. Area Republicans said they do not anticipate many moves in relation to their anti-abortion agenda.

