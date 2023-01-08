Republicans bolstered their majority in both chambers of the Iowa Legislature in the recent election, so the party again will drive this year’s legislative session.
Local state lawmakers told the Telegraph Herald that top priorities for the session, which starts on Monday, Jan. 9, include allowing public funds to follow students to private schools and increasing the rules for taxes controlled by local government. Area Republicans said they do not anticipate many moves in relation to their anti-abortion agenda.
In November’s election, Republicans expanded their existing majorities by two seats in the Senate and four in the House of Representatives. Iowa Sen. Carrie Koelker, R-Dyersville, said that election success encourages further progress in the conservative trajectory that the party has taken in recent years.
“The voters spoke in November,” said Koelker, who again will serve as an assistant majority leader this year. “We need to respect that, go down there and continue to make strides.”
Democrats continue to hold the seats for all the districts that include Dubuque.
Iowa Rep. Lindsay James, D-Dubuque, again will serve as House minority whip — her chamber’s second-ranked Democrat. She said she would continue to work with Republicans with whom she has built relationships but hoped for more meaningful bipartisanship this session.
“There are policies and programs that are important to all of us, that we know are important to all of our constituents — quality education, good wages, access to health care and a home,” she said. “But ultimately, it is up to Republicans to allow our contributions when acting on these, or to not.”
The Telegraph Herald reached out to every state lawmaker that will represent part of its Iowa coverage area for this story. Three did not respond to repeated requests for comment — Iowa Sen. Michael Klimesh, R-Spillville, and Iowa Reps. Anne Osmundson, R-Volga, and Craig Johnson, R-Independence.
Taxes
Each Republican representing Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque or Jackson counties who spoke with the TH said a top priority this session would be to change the way that local governments can levy property tax.
“It’s not going to be a fun thing to go out and do,” said Koelker, who will serve as vice chair of the Senate Ways and Means Committee. “You’re messing with counties and schools, all those levies and bonds — all those things people vote for.”
In 2021, the Legislature approved a change to fund government mental health services allotted to counties from the state general fund, rather than from property taxes collected by counties.
But Koelker said some local governments did not reduce their property tax levies as much as they could have with that funding burden removed. So, she said, property owners’ tax bills are increasing more than they can take, when coupled with increasing valuations.
“We took $73 million off the backs of property taxes,” Koelker said of the mental health funding change. “We left that up to local control. But (48) of those counties did not pass that on to taxpayers themselves.”
Iowa Sen. Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque, said regulating local governments would be overburdensome.
Dubuque County’s supervisors unanimously reduced the county’s levy in 2021, saying that they felt comfortable doing so due to healthy cash reserves. It was the county’s fifth consecutive levy reduction.
“Here in Dubuque, our three supervisors did that — lowered (property taxes) by 39 cents per $1,000 (of taxable assessed property value),” Jochum said. “I don’t think a lot of residents noticed that 39 cents per thousand. A lot probably thought that their bill would go down more.
“But the Legislature also needs to trust the decisions the people in our communities have made in who they have elected to school boards, city councils and boards of supervisors.”
Dubuque County was the only area county to reduce its levy by the full amount previously used to fund mental health.
Supervisors in Delaware County decreased its levy by 9 cents, much lower than the drop needed to match the mental health change. Clayton and Jackson counties both raised their levies, by 1.4 cents and 10 cents, respectively.
Local governments reduce or increase their levy rates — one of the few tools they have to fund services — each year in building their budgets, based on need as well as revenues.
The City of Dubuque, the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors (before Republican Supervisor Wayne Kenniker won a seat in the November election) and other county officials, and Dubuque Community School District leaders all listed opposing property tax changes as a top priority for the year.
Ultimately, area Republican lawmakers said they want property tax bills to decrease, based on hearing the desire for such from voters on the campaign trail last year.
Iowa Rep. Shannon Lundgren, R-Peosta, said the desire is not new. She pointed to a 2019 reform that requires cities and counties to allow time for voters to file a petition before approving a budget that had increased by at least 2% as evidence.
But area Republicans seem uncertain of what new property tax regulations will look like.
“We have to get taxes down or at least freeze them for a couple of years, while we figure out what we can do,” said Iowa Rep. Steve Bradley, R-Cascade.
Freezing levies is a proposal from conservative lobbying group Iowans for Tax Relief.
Iowa Rep. Norlin Mommsen, R-DeWitt — whose district now will include the Jackson County township containing Maquoketa in the new session — said he would need any property tax change to still allow local control.
“That’s a tough one because it’s where our local officials get their funding — your schools, counties and cities,” he said of property taxes. “If the state limits that, we limit what local governments can do. I don’t want Des Moines running everything going on in Clinton and Jackson County.”
Another proposal being discussed would direct local option sales tax revenue to the state for the Legislature to redistribute. Local option sales taxes currently can be up to 1 cent on every dollar spent, must be approved by voters in a city, county or school district referendum and must be used for the purpose approved by voters.
Opposing such a change by the Legislature has been a top priority of the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors, which uses revenue collected via local option sales tax for road improvements that Supervisor Harley Pothoff said the county would otherwise have to levy property taxes for.
At a recent event in Manchester, Delaware County Supervisor Shirley Helmrichs celebrated the current flexibility of local option sales tax revenue that the county board uses for infrastructure projects, pointing to the ongoing restoration of the county courthouse roof as a result.
“When you drive by it, know that’s your local option sales tax at work,” she said.
Lundgren said she understood the opposition of county supervisors, given that the Legislature in 2021 eliminated backfill repayments to local governments, which made them whole from revenues lost in a 2013 commercial property tax cut.
“Over the years, we did commercial property tax reform, initially gave local governments a rollback, then took that away,” she said. “So, I understand their concern about the state collecting that (local option sales tax). There may be a trust issue there. I will keep local leaders in the loop.”
Funding services
Koelker will serve again on the Senate Appropriations Committee. She said lawmakers will have to be cautious when crafting the budget this year, due to the historic income tax cut that Republicans passed last year.
“When I look at overall government, I have not heard one person who has said, ‘Our funding is sufficient,’” she said. “But we have 100,000 extra (people) on Medicaid. We have inflation and schools wanting more. All of those affect our budget. And all of those increases are coming on the back of lower income taxes.”
The state’s Revenue Estimating Committee in December estimated a small amount of revenue growth for the coming fiscal year, which will begin on July 1, but a 1.9% drop in the current fiscal year, which will end on June 30. The Legislature must use those figures or the ones issued at the REC’s meeting in March — whichever is lower — when budgeting this year.
Jochum said the tax cuts will hurt state government services down the line.
“The REC is estimating (0.1%) growth but only because we had a whole year’s worth of funding that came in from the federal government under (Presidents) Trump and Biden, and that will go away,” she said. “With the tax cuts they’re phasing in this January, by year six, the REC is estimating a $1.9 billion reduction in revenue — about 20% of our entire budget. They’ll say, ‘Oh, it’ll make up for itself in growth.’ But I have not once seen these (Republican) tax cuts ever pay for themselves.”
Jochum has served in the statehouse since 1993.
Koelker acknowledged that the state likely will need to look for “efficiencies,” which she said meant spending reductions.
“Do we need that many buildings, that many staff members, for instance?” she said.
Lundgren said one example of efficiencies was the recent combination of the Iowa Department of Public Health and the Iowa Department of Human Services into the new Iowa Department of Health and Human Services.
“We’ll have less duplicative services, so people could be able to not work so hard to get the care they need,” she said. “We want to find those efficiencies in every state department. We don’t want to decline services, but we’ve got to cut the bureaucracy so it’s more efficient to deliver.”
No fiscal note outlining estimated savings was produced ahead of the decision to combine the two departments last year. But the plan for the ongoing merger includes reviewing contracts, positions, field offices and more to look for duplications.
Iowa Sen. Chris Cournoyer, R-LeClaire — who will represent Maquoketa — will chair the Senate Technology Committee. She said it would look to improve government cybersecurity with federal grants as one way to reduce state spending.
“We’ve seen some entities use taxpayer dollars to literally pay off hackers,” she said.
Public education funding
One of the earliest moves by the Legislature each year is supposed to be setting per-pupil supplemental funding rates for public schools, called state supplemental aid, or SSA. These are supposed to be set in the first month, so school boards can set their levy rates, which they are required to do by the end of March.
The Legislature annually has approved increases in SSA for public schools, but not by as much as Democratic lawmakers say has been needed.
“We’ve never funded them at pace with inflation, even when inflation was low,” said Iowa Rep. Lindsay James, D-Dubuque. “With rising costs, that is doubly important. Our district can only do what they do based on what the state gives them. Our school board has a diverse makeup of political ideology that is thinking through thus. And I hear from my school board members that they all need much more funding.”
James insisted that the state’s recent funding increases contribute to teacher and paraprofessional pay that is lower than is sustainable.
“(Some of) our paraprofessionals are working at our casinos at night because they can’t afford to live on what we pay them,” she said. “And I just had a constituent reach out who has a soon-to-be graduated college student who is passionate about children but would never consider teaching because of the abysmal pay.”
Koelker has argued that it is the school boards that set teacher pay, not the Legislature.
Cournoyer will again chair the joint Education Appropriations Subcommittee, which prepares each year’s proposal for supplemental state aid to schools. Cournoyer said public education will get a funding bump again, but that it would be conservative.
“We have to be careful when we’re introducing tax cuts and then considering increases,” she said. “They’ll continue to get those increases. But that SSA number compounds annually. So, we need to make sure we don’t over-promise.”
School vouchers/parent choice
Lawmakers also predicted the Legislature would resume its debate about allowing state funds to be used to pay for private schools if parents choose to move their child there from a local public school.
“That consumed a lot of oxygen in the election,” Mommsen said. “I think the same thing will happen in the session.”
A proposal from Gov. Kim Reynolds in her 2022 Condition of the State address would have allowed middle- and low-income families and students with an individualized educational plan to take 70% of their state allocated per-pupil funding — about $5,300 per student — to move their child to the education system of their choice. Senate Republicans created their own, more restrictive version of the effort, which passed along party lines, after Reynolds signed off.
Republicans in the House were divided among themselves, as well as with the Senate, on the topic, which stretched the 2022 session to weeks past its regular 115-day maximum. Still, Republicans could not agree.
Reynolds began her 2022 reelection campaign focused on the “school choice” issue, then endorsed primary challengers to numerous House Republicans who opposed the school funding proposal — some of whom ultimately lost — but none in area districts.
Jochum questioned if the proposal, which opponents call a “private school voucher,” had the necessary support in the House.
“The only way they could make it happen was to make enough changes to satisfy the rural districts,” she said.
Iowa House Speaker Pat Grassley, R-New Hartford, has created a House Education Reform Committee this year, with himself as chair. Loras College political science professor Chris Budzisz said that likely “telegraphed” a deal among Republicans.
“This looks like her getting the Legislature on board from the beginning, having a hand in it, then in some ways making a more sweeping attempt at reform,” he said of Reynolds.
Mommsen was one of numerous rural Republican representatives who opposed Reynolds’ proposal last year.
“There was no accountability with the money,” he said of the proposal. “As a legislator, I ought to be able to come back (to a school district) and say, ‘Heck yes, our decision helped the student.’”
Lundgren had also opposed the bill.
“In the past, I have been opposed to passing a school voucher program just for the sake of saying we did something,” she said. “I know that there are going to be a lot of different opinions, but that there will be some pressure from parents to get something.”
Koelker, Cournoyer, Bradley and Iowa Sen. Dan Zumbach, R-Ryan, all expressed general support for the idea but uncertainty over what a deal would look like.
James said she would devote a lot of energy to opposing the proposal.
“It’s going to direct public dollars to schools who are going to choose which students they will take into their system,” she said. “It is dishonest to say that school vouchers are about parents’ choice. It creates schools’ choice.
“For me to even begin this discussion, (private schools) need to say, ‘Yes, we are willing to play by the same set of rules, guarantee the same accountability and transparency and openness to all kids.’”
Abortion
Despite the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent overturning of national, guaranteed abortion rights and Iowa Republicans having previously passed a bill to put a state constitutional amendment before voters to decide if Iowans had no right to an abortion, area Republicans said the Legislature might not pass the constitutional amendment bill its required second time this year. The Legislature also could do so in 2024 to keep it alive.
Koelker reaffirmed her opposition to abortion but said she had heard no news of anti-abortion momentum this session.
“Right now, you can still kill a baby up to 20 weeks,” she said.
Lundgren made national headlines in 2018 by managing a bill to ban abortion after the detection of a fetal heartbeat. That law was blocked by a district court judge because of Roe v. Wade. Since Roe v. Wade was overturned, Reynolds has appealed that district court ruling to the Iowa Supreme Court.
Lundgren said the fate of that law will determine the Legislature’s next move on abortion restrictions.
“We may not have that answer until after session is over,” she said. “So, I don’t think we will focus on those issues for this coming year, not because they aren’t priorities but because of that being balanced.”
Bradley — who last year won a heated primary battle against Iowa Rep. Lee Hein, R-Monticello, with a campaign focused on being an anti-abortion hardliner — also said the fate of the “heartbeat bill” in court would determine the state’s abortion policy.
James said she remained a staunch opponent to Republicans’ anti-abortion agenda.
“This issue is nuanced,” she said. “It’s important that these private medical decisions are left to be made between a woman and her doctor and her family and her faith community.”
Carbon pipeline/green energy
Several local lawmakers said they would be focused on policy surrounding proposed CO2, or “carbon capture,” pipelines — three of which companies have proposed in the state, including for 25 miles in Delaware County. The Delaware County Board of Supervisors has created an ordinance in an attempt to block the use of eminent domain to complete a pipeline.
Lawmakers said their focus would be on protecting property owners’ rights against the use of eminent domain to dig the pipeline.
“We have to protect property rights for landowners,” said Zumbach, who again will chair the Senate Agriculture Committee and serve on the Senate Natural Resources and Environment Committee. “But I also doubt these companies will be the last ones who want to try something like this here. So, we’ll give it the vivid discussion the issue requires.”
Mommsen said the pipeline was part of a larger conversation about green energy technologies that are becoming more common.
“We’ve got the issues with the pipeline. We’ve also got issues with some of these new solar farms and such,” Mommsen said. “The state is lacking good policies for our local officials to go by. It’s make it up as you go (for local governments).”
Iowa Rep. Chuck Isenhart, D-Dubuque, long has advocated for green energy and environmental protection. He told a crowd at the Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce’s legislative event on Thursday that he would do so again this year, having proposed a constitutional amendment for the right to a clean environment.
“When you think about the environment, if our natural resources aren’t healthy, then we’re not healthy,” he said.
Other issues
Regarding other issues, area Democrats stated priorities including workforce development, increasing affordable housing and expanding access to affordable, quality child care — all priorities shared by area local governments and business leaders. Koelker, though, said she was unsure what role she or her caucus thought state government had in these sectors.
“I don’t know that we need another layer of state government to take on that responsibility,” she said, about affordable housing in particular.
James said her work toward affordable housing access would include resuming her fight to defend owners of manufactured homes from out-of-state investment firms buying up Iowa mobile home parks.
“I am already in conversation with some of my Republican allies on that and what that should look like,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.