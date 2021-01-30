A Dubuque health care organization this week opened a facility that offers a wide range of cosmetic procedures.
The Aesthetic Center by Medical Associates, 1605 Associates Drive, commenced operations on Tuesday. The center offers both minimally invasive and surgical aesthetic treatments, including body contouring, laser skin resurfacing, Botox, fillers and cosmetic procedures to treat aesthetic concerns.
Director of Clinical Services Shawn Thiele believes the services will have far-reaching impacts for those who receive them.
“I have always been a believer that if you look good, you feel good,” Thiele said. “So I truly believe there is a ripple effect and this can improve one’s emotional and mental well-being.”
Crews reconfigured an existing space to create six private treatment suites, a reception and waiting room, a consultation room and a photography room, which will allow customers to see before-and-after pictures demonstrating the impact of their procedures.
Thiele said the center was initially slated to open in spring 2020. However, COVID-19 concerns forced Medical Associates Clinic officials to focus their attention and resources toward the pandemic.
As time passed and the organization got a better handle on battling COVID-19, officials shifted some of their focus back to the aesthetic center.
Thiele believes day-to-day changes ushered in by the pandemic might increase demand for aesthetic services.
“Because of the pandemic, a lot of people were working from home, doing Zoom meetings and seeing themselves in front of the camera,” he said. “They were noticing wrinkles or skin blemishes and decided to get those addressed. You also have a lot of people who haven’t been spending money on things like travel, and they are thinking about spending that money to take care of this.”
Thiele said he believes the center is “state of the art” based on the services being offered and equipment being used.
“These types of services aren’t brand new to the community,” he said. “We’re tapping into a market that already exists. We have patients that have asked our providers about this in the past, and we believe there are a lot of people who will utilize these services.”
Dr. Tim King, who has over 20 years of maxillofacial surgery experience, will serve as the center’s medical director. In a press release, King said the new offering will “blend aesthetics and medicine to safely and effectively address your concerns.”