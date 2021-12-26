One hundred men. One hundred dollars each.
It’s a simple goal for Kole Wagner, the 24-year-old director of 100+ Men Who Care: Tri-State Area. With 100 willing donations, Wagner and 99 other men interested in helping the community can make a substantial donation of $10,000 to a local nonprofit organization.
Together, their collective small gestures go on to make a big difference.
“It’s one of the easiest and most impactful ways to give back to local nonprofits,” Wagner said. “Our mission is to make it easy for people who want to help out the area.”
Since its founding in 2015, 100+ Men Who Care: Tri-State Area has donated $250,000 to local nonprofits, one $10,000 check at a time.
Every quarter, the group gathers to pool its donations, nominate local nonprofits it wishes to support and vote on a winner.
Most recently, the group held its quarterly meeting on Veterans Day and decided to donate $10,000 to the Veterans Freedom Center.
“I hadn’t heard much about them, so it was a surprise,” said Jim Wagner, co-founder and director of the center. “We are using the money for Christmas for the veteran families that are having a tough time.”
Joe Leibfried, founder of the 100+ Men Who Care chapter, said he has been amazed at the interest and support the cause has garnered.
“We have been able to make such a big impact on the community,” Leibfried said. “It’s been pretty neat to watch.”
And for the past three years, 100+ Men Who Care has been led by Wagner, a young financial adviser with a strong desire to mature and grow the organization.
Wagner made his first donation to the group when he was 20 years old, and he has been completely committed to its mission ever sense.
“It’s been an eye-opening experience,” Wagner said. “We have been able to connect with so many different organizations and have supported them. You learn that there are a humongous number of people who care about their neighbors.”
The organization is part of a growing movement of local young professionals seeking to collectively donate to nonprofits, with chapters existing throughout the United States. There’s also a local chapter of 100+ Women Who Care.
Early on, Leibfried said 100+ Men Who Care: Tri-State Area garnered widespread interest, quickly reaching the necessary 100 members to meet its $10,000 per quarter goal.
However, in 2020, The COVID-19 pandemic threatened the organization, forcing it to cease holding quarterly meetings and creating additional challenges in collecting donations.
Leibfried said it was Wagner’s efforts that pulled the organization through the pandemic. The young director pushed to develop a website for the group and set up automatic payment methods for members.
“COVID could have negatively impacted the organization quite a bit,” Leibfried said. “Because of him, we were actually able to continue just as strong as ever.”
For Wagner, the work isn’t done. He hopes to grow membership enough that the organization can eventually begin handing out $15,000 checks.
It’s an attainable goal, he said. He knows there are plenty of men out there like him who want to make their community a better place.
“The biggest thing I have learned is there are people out there who are looking to give back, but there may not be an easy to way facilitate that,” Wagner said. “I want to make it as easy as possible and fun as possible for them to do that.”