When the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol comes up in Jordan Pollock’s high school government classes, he tries to stick to the facts.
Pollock, who teaches at West Delaware High School in Manchester, Iowa, said the events of Jan. 6 come up from time to time while discussing current events. When that happens, he seeks to direct the conversation toward what can be improved so a similar situation doesn’t happen again.
Still, he faces the challenge of honoring students’ freedom of expression while tying their opinions back to facts to make sure their reasoning is sound.
“I think trying to keep them informed as accurately as possible is a big thing, just making sure they’ve got the facts,” he said. “Students will share their opinion, and that’s OK, … but sometimes, I think you have to balance that freedom to express an idea with if it’s factually accurate, too, because we don’t want people to be misinformed.”
Today marks one year since supporters of then-President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to disrupt the process to certify Joe Biden’s 2020 election win.
Local teachers say they seek to navigate conversations about the riot and other divisive topics by focusing on facts. Still, they acknowledge that the current political climate can make those conversations difficult.
“There’s definitely just a feeling of more divisiveness, so you want to remain truthful and factual, yet it’s still, you know there’s going to be students who maybe disagree with what you are sharing,” Pollock said.
He said Wednesday that the Jan. 6 riot likely would come up as a current event item today, though he still was solidifying his plans. He said he could ask students about their understanding of the attack a year later to gauge what they think and what it means for democracy.
“Are they worried about election security? Are they worried about overturning election results?” Pollock asked. “(I may) let them feel out their attitudes, their opinions on it, too, and probably some updates on what have we learned since that day.”
Kristin Weiland, secondary social studies educational support leader for Dubuque Community Schools, said teachers take a student-guided approach in their classrooms. If students want to bring up the Jan. 6 riot, but it isn’t within the class’s purview, teachers will let students have the conversation but then return to the day’s lesson.
Still, Weiland doesn’t expect students to bring up the issue, noting that daily concerns such as finals and COVID-19 have long since overtaken their focus.
“At this point, a year later, a lot of stuff has happened to these kids,” she said. “... The world has kept moving, and I think, because it’s not forefront news, I don’t know that it will come up for anybody naturally (today).”
Weiland said teachers this year have talked generally about how to teach controversial topics, with techniques focusing on sticking to the curriculum, giving students facts and letting them draw their own conclusions.
“If we are using best practices and we are allowing kids to guide themselves through the evidence and through articles and case studies, then it is not harder than it was before (to teach divisive topics),” Weiland said. “The spotlight maybe is there more, but I think it’s an opportunity for us to show what we are doing in social studies.”
Kyle Knight, a social studies teacher at Galena (Ill.) High School, recalled watching the Jan. 6 riot unfold on the news with his students. He said some students had strong opinions afterward, though he had noticed plenty of feelings on both sides during Trump’s presidency in general.
“When you’re talking about that in my classrooms, it’s just making sure that everyone gets a chance to be heard, and you make sure that the tone remains respectful,” Knight said. “Ironically enough, it seems like high school kids tend to get that better than some of the people that are representing us, so I never really had any issues.”
He said he didn’t have plans to talk about the Jan. 6 attack today, though he would discuss it if a student brings it up. He isn’t prepared to do a full-scale lesson because of the emotions involved and because facts about what happened still are emerging.
“I think it’ll be easier four or five years from now, with a clearer lens and without some of the emotions that are involved, to look at Jan. 6,” Knight said.
Amy Flynn, who teaches government at Lancaster (Wis.) High School, said she wouldn’t bring up divisive issues without connecting them to class topics.
She plans to discuss the Jan. 6 riot alongside other historical protests during her unit on the First Amendment. She noted examples of protests that would be considered peaceful assembly, while in other cases, participants have been arrested because they weren’t gathering peacefully.
Flynn said she seeks to take a fact-based approach when it comes to divisive topics and to avoid showing bias in her teaching.
“I definitely am mindful all the time,” she said. “I tread lightly. I want to keep everything more fact-based and just say, ‘This is where we’re at.’”