Police said a Dubuque man broke a woman’s rib two months after damaging her car with a knife.
Roy E. Woods, 38, of 1600 Butterfield Road, No. 120, was arrested at 6:05 a.m. Tuesday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on warrants charging third-offense domestic assault, domestic assault while displaying a weapon, assault causing serious injury and a parole violation.
Court documents state that Woods assaulted his ex-girlfriend Kelly L. Puccio, 41, of 3240 Getty Terrace, No. 105, at about 11 a.m. Sept. 12 at her residence. Puccio reported that Woods punched her several times in the head, then punched her in the ribs, causing her to fall to the ground.
Woods went to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center on Sept. 13, where she was diagnosed with a broken rib, according to documents.
Documents also state that Woods assaulted Puccio at about 3:35 a.m. July 14 at his residence. Woods was near Puccio’s vehicle, flattening tires and scratching a profanity in the rear driver’s side door with a knife when he grabbed her by the shirt.
Puccio told authorities that she was in fear for her life because Woods was carrying a knife.