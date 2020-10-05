The Public Service Commission of Wisconsin is giving Cuba City the green light to raise water rates.
The Cuba City Electric and Water Utility will increase rates in the city by 3%, effective Nov. 17, according to a PSC announcement.
The monthly fee will increase to $22.95 for the average residential customer, while it will increase to $87.78 for an average commercial property owner.
The increase is needed to reduce existing deficiencies in present rates, according to a press release.
The city most recently raised water rates in 2019.