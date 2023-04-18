As the quick, spirited melody of a fiddle and guitar filled the Bryant Elementary School gymnasium on Monday afternoon, approximately 80 first-grade and kindergarten students clapped their hands to the beat.
Some bounced up and down or bobbed their heads from side to side, while a few broke out into spontaneous, seated dance moves.
“I’m going to teach you how to clap out a rumba rhythm like you would if you were on the streets of Spain,” said musician Chris McKhool, as his bandmate Kevin Laliberté struck up a rumba flamenco tune on the guitar.
With their eyes locked on McKhool, the children did their best to follow his lead: two fast claps, followed by a third, syncopated clap.
McKhool and Laliberté are two members of the Toronto, Canada-based band Sultans of String, and they were performing their show “FiddleFire!” for the Dubuque elementary students as part of Dubuque Arts Council’s Artist in Residence program.
Over the next two weeks, the group will perform for more than 5,900 pre-kindergarten to eighth-grade students at 19 schools in Dubuque, Jackson and Jo Daviess (Ill.) counties.
“We’re just excited that the kids get to hear different styles of music,” Dubuque Arts Council Board Member Dennis Williams said on Monday. “We try to bring in as much of an international variety as possible for the kids to experience.”
The “FiddleFire!” show lived up to that promise, with the duo playing everything from eastern European Django-jazz to Brazilian bossa nova and the traditional melodies of Lebanon, from where McKhool’s ancestors hail.
“We love performing for students,” McKhool said ahead of the concert. “It’s such a great way of passing on our enthusiasm about music from around the globe.”
In addition to giving the young audience a taste of international music, the hour-long concert included a short lesson on scat singing (using a catchy tune called “Scat in the Hat”) and a demonstration of instruments like the ukulele, harmonica and pennywhistle.
McKhool told the students that while the instrument he was playing is typically known as a violin in the context of classical music, it is often called a fiddle when used to play folk or traditional music.
During a song called “Stomping at the Rex,” he plucked the instrument’s strings casually, then bent over and played a few notes with the fiddle tucked between his legs, causing the children to giggle.
“A lot of the time in this band, we’re improvising,” McKhool told the students. “That means we’re making up music off the top of our heads.”
He added that whenever he travels, he always takes an instrument along, because music can be a simple way to connect with and learn more about people of different cultures.
“You can make friends really quickly and really easily if you play a musical instrument,” he said.
After the performance, Bryant first-grader Sophie Kelly, 6, said she particularly enjoyed the boisterous final song, during which McKhool repeatedly played a certain rhythm on the fiddle and prompted the students to shout “FiddleFire!” whenever they heard it.
Her classmate, 7-year-old Raphaela Dennis, agreed. She added that the fiddle was her favorite instrument she heard during the performance, and that she might want to play a similar instrument when she gets older.
“I liked it because it has strings on it,” she said.
As a child, McKhool said, he was very shy. Music served as a “window to the world,” a way for him to communicate with others around him and share his feelings about things that were important to him. He hopes to share that message and feeling with the children for whom he performs.
“As an audience, they give a lot of energy back,” he said. “ … We’re really creating the show together.”
