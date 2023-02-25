City of Dubuque officials are moving forward with an effort to help first responders better assist residents in crisis.

City Council members this week voted unanimously to direct city staff to explore co-locating secondary responder services to the Historic Federal Building, establishing partnerships with local organizations that can assist the program and seeking grants to fund full-time critical incident team officer positions.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.