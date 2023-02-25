City of Dubuque officials are moving forward with an effort to help first responders better assist residents in crisis.
City Council members this week voted unanimously to direct city staff to explore co-locating secondary responder services to the Historic Federal Building, establishing partnerships with local organizations that can assist the program and seeking grants to fund full-time critical incident team officer positions.
Police Chief Jeremy Jensen presented to council members the proposed structure of the city’s secondary responder model, which would prioritize providing on-site and referral services for people experiencing a crisis, such as homelessness or mental health issues.
“It’s about being very effective and very efficient in providing people the help they need,” Jensen said. “We are bringing all the pieces of the puzzle together.”
Under the city’s planned model, first responders responding to 911 calls could identify individuals in a moment of crisis who might be better served through community services. A secondary responder — a city staffer with training to respond to the particular situation — then would be called in to provide assistance to the individuals and refer them to community resources. In some cases, secondary responders could act as the primary responders to 911 calls that dispatchers determine do not require a police presence.
Supporters of the secondary responder model say it will reduce repeat offenses by the same individuals, better connect people to community services and ultimately reduce the number of calls for service in the community.
Jensen said the city already is trying to use secondary responders for emergency calls, but officials are working on improving the program to more efficiently and effectively connect residents with the assistance that they need.
Part of those efforts is a proposal to relocate the city’s community-oriented policing unit, school resource officers, full-time critical incident team officers, building inspectors and assisted housing caseworkers into one space in the Historic Federal Building to centralize the staff who would provide secondary responder services.
City Manager Mike Van Milligen said those staff could be relocated this year, but an exact timeline has not yet been established.
Some staff positions the city intends to use as secondary responders also remain unfilled. Last year, City Council members approved the creation of the community diversion and prevention coordinator and the community service and outreach coordinator positions to connect residents with local services to avoid hospitalization or incarceration. Van Milligen said officials plan to begin the recruitment process for those positions in March.
Jensen said the city also aims to expand its critical incident team. The team currently is made up of 12 police officers who are trained to assist patrol officers and other departments when responding to calls involving mental health or substance abuse issues. However, these officers currently split their time between regular police duties and assisting on calls as part of the critical incident team.
Jensen said the city was awarded a $250,000 community oriented policing hiring grant from U.S. Department of Justice to hire two officers to serve on the critical incident team on a full-time basis.
However, Jensen said the city must secure additional grants to fund those positions so the city does not incur any additional costs associated with them.
Jensen stressed that the secondary responder model cannot succeed without the commitment of local organizations that provide essential services for people in crisis. The city will work throughout the rest of the year to establish partnerships with organizations that could be used for service referrals.
“This doesn’t work without community partners,” he said.
City Council members praised the city’s progress in implementing the secondary responder model.
“I think the city will be a backbone for what this actually could be,” said Mayor Brad Cavanagh. “This needs to be a community problem that becomes a community solution.”
Council Member Katy Wethal urged city staff to continue developing the secondary responder model to best serve residents in crisis.
“I think our goals should be as a council not to try to just patchwork this,” she said. “We can be held up as, this is the way a great community comes together.”
