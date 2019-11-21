Teens from the Archdiocese of Dubuque will show up in force to a Catholic youth conference in Indiana this week.
About 1,200 high schoolers and 450 adults from northeast Iowa — including about 100 people from Dubuque parishes — will leave today for the National Catholic Youth Conference. The event runs through Saturday, Nov. 23.
The archdiocese’s contingent is expected to be the largest at the conference, which will draw about 20,000 people from across the country.
“We’ve been over 1,500 (participants) for the last few years,” said Kevin Feyen, director of adolescent faith formation for the Archdiocese of Dubuque. “It’s kind of a big deal in the archdiocese.”
The conference can be a powerful experience for teens because they see other young people who share their Catholic faith, he said.
“This is their Catholic family that they’ve never met before,” he said. “Their jaw drops. They’re overwhelmed. They feel a part of something so much bigger than they ever imagined.”
Samara Wigginton, a senior at Wahlert Catholic High School in Dubuque, is headed to Indianapolis with a group from St. Columbkille Catholic Church. This will mark her second time attending the conference.
Attending the 2017 event was a “surreal” experience because she saw so many teens who had gathered for the same reason. One moving part of the event was a Mass in which a hush fell over all attendees.
“It’s like this powerful, overwhelming experience that there’s something bigger than you and your little school,” she said.
Ian Borelli, a sophomore at Wahlert, is headed to the conference for the first time, as part of a group from St. Anthony Catholic Church.
“I just want my faith to get stronger and get closer to God and to my friends, too,” he said.
The Archdiocese of Dubuque also is helping defray the cost of attendance for participants from the Archdiocese of Anchorage in Alaska and the Diocese of San Bernardino in California. Officials hope to raise $17,000.
“It just made sense to be able to share the gifts we’ve been given,” said Marcy McElroy, coordinator of youth formation at St. Anthony Catholic Church.
The cost for a local student to attend the conference is about $600. However, students from far-flung communities will pay an average of $1,500, Feyen said.
“The money is really coming from the generosity of the kids,” he said.
Matthew Beck, director of evangelization and discipleship for the Anchorage archdiocese, said the pledge from the Dubuque organization allowed him to reduce costs for all participants, especially those most in need of assistance.
“To know we’re not alone, it’s really big for Alaskans,” Beck said. “We’re physically separated from our brothers and sisters across the country, and we’re not alone.”