A community memorial service in remembrance of loved ones who have died during the past year will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4, at Regional Medical Center in Manchester.
The event is hosted by Regional Medical Center Hospice, Bohnenkamp-Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service and Leonard Muller Funeral Home.
Spiritual assistance will be provided by the Rev. Tony Ede.
Following the service, there will be refreshments and a time to visit.
Parking is available in Parking Lot 1. Attendees should use Entrance B.