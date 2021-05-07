MAQUOKETA, Iowa — People in town called her “Grandma,” but Sue Hutton’s energy was that of a person half her age.
As a child, she enjoyed playing “crack the whip” with friends at the local ice-skating rink. During her golden years, she tried her hand at parasailing and donning costumes for themed dinners. Once, she went as a zombie hunter.
“She acted more like a kid than anybody did,” said her son Craig Hutton.
Sue died on April 19 at the age of 82. The cause was pancreatic cancer, her children said.
Susan Robey was born on Feb. 14, 1939, in Council Bluffs. After graduating from Abraham Lincoln High School in 1958, she attended the then-Iowa State Teachers College — now University of Northern Iowa — where she earned her teaching certificate.
There, she met Tom Hutton, and they married in 1960. The couple moved to Marshalltown, followed by Eldora, where Sue taught second grade.
Sue transitioned to full-time motherhood with the arrival of Craig one year later, followed by three more boys, Bruce, Brian and Brent. In 1971, the couple’s youngest, Jill, was born.
The family moved to Maquoketa in 1968. Their neighborhood on the northeast side of town was “overpopulated” with children, Craig said. Kids zipped down the streets on their bicycles, gathered for impromptu kickball games and ran through backyards playing.
Sue’s children proved to be a “five-ring circus,” and she was left to manage their antics.
Craig once captured a poisonous snake and another time had to receive a rabies shot after a ground squirrel bit him. Brian set fires.
When Craig’s brothers buried him as he stood, vertically, inside a hole they dug inside a sandpit, Sue was less than impressed.
Their mother was a prolific cooker, and the siblings recall family dinners fondly, filled with pot roast, carrots and potatoes.
They still laugh when they recall the nutritional value of other dishes. Sue toasted peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, which she called “ladyfingers.” Sometimes, she alternated toppings, using Velveeta cheese and bacon.
Sue borrowed a recipe from her mother that combined chow mein noodles with creamed tuna.
A family favorite was sticky popcorn balls, which Sue cooked using Karo syrup, sugar and butter. The kids dug their fingers into the gloopy popcorn, still hot in the bowl, occasionally burning their hands.
Like a conductor, Sue made sure the kids were fed and had their gear before they rushed to band and choir practices and sporting events. Years later, when she began attending her granddaughters’ games, she became a dreaded figure for referees.
Sue believed the grandkids were the victims of uncalled fouls and from the grandstands provided audible commentary.
Once, a girl pushed Jill’s daughter during a soccer match.
Sue hollered, “Knock her on her (butt), CJ!” according to Jill.
When Jill chided her mother, Sue would respond, “I’m old. I can say whatever I want.”
After moving to Maquoketa, Sue joined the staff of the then-Sunshine Preschool and Child Care, which opened in 1973. She taught there for about 35 years.
“She was talented enough that she could do it all,” said the facility’s founder, Nancy Moore.
Sue and Tom divorced in 1987, and several years later, she took a second job at Walmart. There, she climbed the ladder to the level of customer service manager, where she oversaw the front registers and filled in when an extra checkout lane was needed.
Sue befriended people of all ages, a personality trait that kept her young.
Cindy Turney worked alongside Sue for nearly 30 years.
“I would come out of the aisle, and Sue would be there dancing,” Cindy said. “If she was laughing, there is no way you could not be laughing.”
Sue retired in 2020, but life at home did not suit her, so she returned to the store two months later, despite her children’s pleas to not do so during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“She was a very quiet stubborn,” Brian said. “I think going to work meant more to her. If she got COVID and died from it, she was OK with that.”
Sue kept at it until she was diagnosed with cancer in December.
She loved to regale the kids with stories of the silly things she did, like the time she dropped keys into a money box and got her arm stuck inside when she went to retrieve them. The box had to be cut open to free her.
Sue once tied a goat to a friend’s car as a birthday prank, surprised to discover during the big reveal that it butted the vehicle and left dents.
“She just really enjoyed life,” Brian said.
Sue’s strength diminished as chemotherapy wore on.
“She was basically laying around, just tired, sleeping, and one of her friends would stop by,” Bruce said.
Before they arrived, Sue might gripe that she just wanted to rest, but as soon as the door opened, “the energy, the lights just went on,” he said.
Sue never had a bucket list of things she wanted to accomplish before she died, but after her diagnosis, she decided she would try to live to see her grandkids grow up.
Her life was so simple, Brent said, “but how many lives did she touch?”