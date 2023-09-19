FARLEY, Iowa — The future of the physical appearance of the Western Dubuque Community School District in the decades ahead recently took a step forward.
District officials met with representatives of Neuman Monson Architects during a work session following the school board’s September monthly meeting. A month after the architectural firm presented district officials with a look at a potential 20-year master plan, board members prioritized projects from the report.
Using a secret ballot, the board expressed its collective preference in a nonbinding ranking of projects. Enhancements to Epworth Elementary School topped the list of priorities after the votes of board members were ranked according to priority on a 1 to 10 scale, with 10 being the highest score. The addition of four classrooms, improvements to the fire lane surrounding the building and creating additional cafeteria space earned a score of 8 on the scale.
Neuman Monson representatives estimated the improvements would cost $3.7 million to $4.1 million, using current cost figures. However, the costs are expected to increase in future years.
Meanwhile, improvements to Western Dubuque High School, as well as Drexler Middle School and Farley Elementary School also were rated highly on the board’s priority list.
Improvements at the schools averaged scores of 7, which also included the possibility of constructing a replacement for Farley Elementary at a different site.
Superintendent Dan Butler said a location for a potential new elementary school has not been identified. Board President Jessica Pape offered the possibility of a potential new school being constructed elsewhere in the district, such as the Epworth and Peosta areas, to accommodate enrollment growth in those areas.
Meanwhile, the plan called for extensive enhancements to Western Dubuque High School, including the addition of 10 classrooms and room for future expansion, improvements in the building’s circulation, and making the facility compliant with Americans with Disabilities Act standards.
With a price tag to cover potential improvements at the Epworth high school topping $100 million, Board Member Chad Vaske asked about the costs to construct a new school building.
Neuman Monson architect Jesse Bulman speculated the cost of new construction would be higher, as there would be “soft costs” such as land acquisition and infrastructure installation.
Board Member Mark Tilson was not surprised with the results of the priority list.
“It seems like (the priorities) fell where I expected them to,” Tilson said.