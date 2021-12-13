Ashley Avenarius said she has been playing pinball “constantly” for the past four years.
Before that, the Dubuque resident had played off-and-on since childhood. Now, she has begun playing competitively.
“A lot of old-school things are making a comeback,” she said. “I like the challenge of (pinball). I like always trying to beat my best score.”
Avenarius was one of seven participants Sunday in a pinball tournament held in the downstairs arcade at Backpocket in Dubuque.
Organized by Jay Gross, of Peosta, Iowa, and hosted by Brad Nordling at the arcade, Sunday’s tournament was sanctioned by the International Flipper Pinball Association.
“When you have these sanctioned tournaments, you get points based on where you finish,” Nordling said. “Once you’re done with your tournament, you’re ranked with other players around the world.”
Gross is the fourth-ranked pinball player in Iowa, based upon standings on the association’s website — ifpapinball.com.
“I started playing six years ago,” Gross said, adding that he has an uncle who interested him in pinball.
“So, I got one for my basement,” Gross said.
That first pinball machine was only the beginning for Gross.
“Now, I have 38 pinball machines in my house,” he said.
Gross has enough pinball machines in his house that he also hosts regularly sanctioned tournaments.
“All of it is very addictive — finding machines, fixing them, and getting high scores (while playing),” Gross said. “It’s exhilarating.”
Avenarius is the 18th-ranked player in Iowa, and Nordling is 57th.
“This is our second (sanctioned tournament), but now we’re going to be doing them monthly — they’re going to be on the second Sunday of each month,” Nordling said of Backpocket’s arcade. “Hopefully it grows as word of mouth goes. We’re trying to grow the pinball scene here in Dubuque.”
Nordling said pinball’s popularity is “going crazy.”
“Pinball is the most popular it has been since the late ’70s and early ’80s,” he said.
On its main floor, Backpocket also hosted a gaming extravaganza celebrating Sonic the Hedgehog. The Sega game hit a longevity milestone this year.
“It’s Sonic’s 30th anniversary, so we’re celebrating one of the biggest characters in video-game history,” said Tom Kelly, community relations director with Video Games Etc.
Eight monitors were available for playing Sonic at Backpocket, and prizes were available to winners of a tournament.
Justin Milligan’s 10-year-old twins, Ada and Olive, were busy playing the game on side-by-side monitors.
“They haven’t gotten out much yet, and since they’re fully vaccinated now, we thought it would be fun for them to play some games they haven’t played before,” Justin Milligan said.
Back downstairs, Avenarius explained that pinball is a great game for beginners.
“Give it a try,” she said. “You won’t start out being an expert, but you can get there.”