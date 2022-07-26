Officials for a Dubuque-headquartered financial institution on Monday celebrated an “outstanding” second quarter that they said provides significant momentum going forward.

Officials for HTLF, formerly known as Heartland Financial USA, reported continued loan, deposit and asset growth for the year so far as of close of the quarter that ended June 30.

