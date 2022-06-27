State agricultural officials will conduct aerial spraying for an invasive moth species this week in Jo Daviess County.

Yellow “air tractor” airplanes will spray an organic, biodegradable mating disruptor to slow the spread of spongy moth caterpillars.

The invasive pests, formerly known as gypsy moths, are known to defoliate trees and plants during their caterpillar stage.

Exact times and locations of spraying will be found online at https://bit.ly/3Opl9R4.

