A two-year project to rebuild much of Dubuque’s Northwest Arterial is nearing completion.
City staff announced that traffic on the arterial returned to normal on Friday, save for a one-day shoulder repair project between Pennsylvania Avenue and Asbury Road, according to a press release.
The announcement marks the conclusion of the more-than-$8.5 million project to reconstruct the section of the road stretching from its Dodge Street intersection up to John F. Kennedy Road.
The project included the rehabilitation of the Northwest Arterial’s southbound lanes and the reconstruction of the northbound lanes. The intersections with Asbury Road and Pennsylvania Avenue were also reconstructed as part of the project.
City staff split the project into two construction seasons, resulting in two-straight summers of congested traffic along the arterial. For local business owners, the complete reopening of the road couldn’t come soon enough.
“The number of people driving down Holliday Drive was reduced dramatically during construction,” said Douglas Tonn, co-owner of Miracle Car Wash on Holliday Drive. “People were just avoiding this area altogether.”
Dubuque Civil Engineer Nathan Steffen said the project will cost a total of $8.54 million, the vast majority of which will be paid for with state funds, with the exception of $75,000 invested by the city to expand the eastbound left-turn lane at the JFK Road intersection.
The city was required to complete the project as part of a transition-of-jurisdiction agreement between the City of Dubuque and Iowa Department of Transportation, which gave the city responsibility for the arterial and required it be put into a “state of good repair.”
Steffen said the completed projects will allow the Northwest Arterial to operate for another 15 years before any more improvements are needed.
While the Northwest Arterial project is concluding, city staff are planning to soon begin improvements to two other major Dubuque roadways.
On Monday, the city will begin constructing a new roundabout at the intersection of Kerper Boulevard and Kerper Court. The $1.7 million project will close the Kerper Court intersection. Steffen said motorists looking to reach Kerper Court can use a temporary road installed by the city accessible near the intersection of 16th and Sycamore Street.
Work also will begin on a $750,000 project to install a traffic signal at the intersection of JFK and West 32nd Street.
The southbound lane closure on JFK began on Friday, but late Friday afternoon, city officials issued a press release postponing the closure until Monday, Aug. 28, so the southbound lane remains open.
The release said reckless driving in the work zone impacted the area Friday, as well as motorists not following the detour route, creating unsafe driving and working conditions. Southbound JFK traffic will detour north on JFK to connect with the Northwest Arterial near the Central Avenue intersection.
Motorists on West 32nd Street looking to access the arterial will instead need to detour along Carter Road and Kaufmann Avenue.
Steffen said both of those projects are expected to be completed by the end of November.