A bill is working its way through the Wisconsin Legislature that would eliminate that state’s prohibition on remarriage for the first six months following a divorce.
Todd Novak, R-Dodgeville, joined a bipartisan group of state lawmakers as a co-sponsor of the proposal.
“In today’s world, people get divorced. It’s a long, laborious process,” he said. “If it takes you a couple of years to get divorced, why should you have to wait six months?”
Wisconsin is one of seven states — along with Alabama, Kansas, Massachusetts, Nebraska, Oklahoma and Texas — that require divorcees to wait for a designated period before they can remarry. The waiting time comes on top of a minimum of 120 days that must elapse before a court can grant a divorce to a petitioner.
Wisconsin residents who attempt to circumvent the law by remarrying in another state during the six-month waiting period can be fined up to $10,000 and sentenced to up to nine months in jail.
Lawmakers contend that the state should not determine when people are ready to remarry, noting that the current statute does not consider the amount of time that spouses have been separated prior to a divorce nor make accommodations for cases of domestic violence or abuse.
Stephanie Fueger, a family practice attorney with Dubuque law firm O’Connor & Thomas, P.C. has observed a handful of remarriages outside of Wisconsin that would fall within that state’s waiting period.
Although clients might legally be married, that relationship ended long ago.
“Maybe they’ve been waiting to file for divorce because the children are going to be out of the house or … some kind of milestone,” she said. “It’s usually not yesterday they decided the relationship wasn’t working. … In their own minds, they really haven’t been living as spouses for a long time.”
The conservative political action committee Wisconsin Family Action opposes the measure, arguing that a sudden remarriage adds to the trauma that divorce exacts on children, while a six-month waiting period gives them time to adjust.
Research indicates that divorce and separation are associated with an increased risk for the development of adjustment problems. Youth might struggle in school or experience difficulty regulating their emotions.
Remarriage can complicate the process, said Ronda Jasper, a mental health counselor at Crossroads Counseling Center in Dubuque.
“The child may experience loyalty conflicts between biological parents and any new partners,” she said. “The family dynamics begin shifting again and may cause more distress for the child, especially if the new partner attempts to take a parenting role in the child’s life.”
Sue Whitty, a family psych-mental health nurse in Dubuque, believes the amount of time between a divorce and remarriage is less important than how a family uses that time to help children cope.
“Are they trying to maintain routines, activities and normalcy?” she asked. “How much is communicated? … Families need to use their supports and gain knowledge.”
Whitty recommended adults take advantage of books and services pertaining to families in transition. Iowa also requires that divorcing parents attend a three-hour workshop known as Children in the Middle. Other states, including Wisconsin, offer similar programs.
“I’ve talked to lots of families years after (a divorce), and kids talked about that they understood their families weren’t as happy when their parents were married,” Whitty said. “Divorce doesn’t mean families are in a worse place, but sometimes, that takes the perspective of time.”
Novak is optimistic that the bill will see passage, as it did in the Assembly last year before the COVID-19 pandemic cut short the session before the state Senate took up the measure.
The bill is currently working its way through the Assembly’s Rules Committee.