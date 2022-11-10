Dubuque County voters shifted their support toward Republicans in a historic number of races at all levels in this year’s midterm elections, with the help of an energized force in rural precincts.
Long a Democratic Party stronghold, Dubuque County will be represented by predominantly Republicans next year, after the red wave of Republican success that washed across most of Iowa included the county. Republicans flipped Dubuque County in six of eight statewide races, three county races and nearly a state house seat.
What makes Iowa’s red wave remarkable is that it is one of the few states in which a wave of its magnitude actually developed in the end, according to University of Northern Iowa political science professor Chris Larimer.
“That’s one of the biggest questions out there,” he said. “What happened in Iowa reflects what you would expect in a midterm election year when the Democratic president is unpopular nationally, even more unpopular in Iowa, when we have high inflation. What’s interesting to me is we saw that play out in Iowa, but not to the same extent as in the other 49 states.”
In Dubuque County, the results were particularly visible on the county level. The Dubuque County Board of Supervisors will now feature a Republican majority, with Sageville Mayor Wayne Kenniker beating out both incumbent Democrats in total votes, bumping incumbent Supervisor Jay Wickham into the third slot and off the board. Republicans Scott Nelson and Mike Clasen also flipped the county attorney and county treasurer offices, respectively.
Dubuque County Auditor Kevin Dragotto researched this historical shift, back more than 100 years.
“The (Dubuque County) Board of Supervisors has never had two Republican members,” he said. “The treasurer and attorney have never had a Republican in the positions. That goes back to 1910.”
According to Dragotto, a big reason for the shift was high turnout in rural precincts, which lean Republican, and a lesser increase in the city of Dubuque precincts, which lean Democrat. He watched that trend develop throughout the day Tuesday.
“At 6 p.m., the difference had been knocked down to 600,” Dragotto said of the number of Dubuque County voters in the city than outside it. “And the City of Dubuque has about 60,000 people, while the rest of the county has about 37,000. That shows you that if the difference in turnout was only 600 people at 6 p.m., the city wasn’t showing up.”
Election results data from recent midterm years illustrate this change.
In reviewing the data, it was clear that longtime incumbents U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley and former Gov. Terry Branstad skewed some data in past years they were on the ballot — both drawing many more votes from within the city than any other Republican on the same ballot. No U.S. Senator was on the ballot in 2018. So the votes for Dubuque County’s U.S. representative were most consistent in the data.
In Dubuque County, incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson received 20,884 votes this year — 3,726 more votes than Republican Benjamin Lange did running for Congress in 2010. The increase in votes for Republican Congressional candidates has grown steadily across every midterm since. Hinson received 1,602, or 8%, more votes than former U.S. Rod Blum did in 2018.
Hinson’s Democratic challenger, Iowa Sen. Liz Mathis, D-Hiawatha, performed historically poorly receiving 17,974 votes in the county — 4,385, or 20%, fewer votes in Dubuque County than former Democrat U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer did in 2018, when she flipped the seat from Blum. That 2018 midterm year saw a national “blue wave” for Democrats. But Mathis also received 1,019, or 5%, fewer votes than Democrat Pat Murphy did in 2014.
“That is a county that, in 2016 and 2020, Trump won by narrow margins,” he said. “In 2018, for governor, Hubble won, but by narrow margins. Yes, Democrats outnumber Republicans and no-party voters, but if turnout in the city isn’t there and those no-party voters aren’t really independent, that can be too little.”
Over the same stretch of years that Republicans gained steam, even when they lost, participation in rural precincts also grew. Rural precincts made up 40% of total votes in the U.S. House race in 2010 and 45% this year. The portion of rural voters voting Republican has also increased — from 53% in 2010 to 63% this year.
In midterm years 2014 and 2018, the state broke absentee voters apart from their precinct, making rural participation in those years difficult to determine. But voters marked by rural precincts did grow, 15%, between 2014 and 2018, compared to 9% for city voters.
City of Dubuque voters also drifted toward the Republican Party over the years, with 57.5% voting for Democrats in 2010 and 54% doing so this year.
On Wednesday, the Republican Party of Iowa claimed the victory was due to its message.
“The message of the Republican ticket resonated with Iowans — we stand for freedom, putting parents first, unleashing the power of American energy, and fighting back against Joe Biden and the federal government’s overreach,” said Chairman Jeff Kaufmann in a release.
Dubuque County Democrats Chair Carrie O’Connor said this year’s results were bittersweet.
“We are very excited to return Lindsay James and Chuck Isenhart to the statehouse, especially with all of the outside money that poured in against Chuck there at the end,” she said of the $29,399 spent on behalf of Republican challenger Jennifer Smith by Americans for Prosperity from July 15 to Oct. 14. “But things have been trending Republican for years, so we need to have some frank conversation about what that means. We’re not going to give up on Dubuque County.”
