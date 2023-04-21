BELLEVUE, Iowa — City of Bellevue officials have named the city’s next administrator.
The City Council on Wednesday unanimously approved Teresa Weinschenk, the current city administrator of Preston, Iowa, as Bellevue’s new city administrator, treasurer and clerk.
“I’m excited to work with the council, and I’ve heard great things about the (city) employees as well,” said Weinschenk, who will start work with the city on June 1.
She will replace Abbey Skrivseth, who announced last month that she will resign at the end of June to become school board secretary for Bellevue Community School District. Skrivseth has served as city administrator for more than three years, having served as city clerk and treasurer since 2015.
Weinschenk, 61, previously was city administrator for West Union, Iowa, for three years before taking on the role of Preston city administrator, which she has held for nearly four years.
She lives in rural Bellevue and said that she was drawn to apply for the Bellevue position as it would require less travel.
“I wasn’t unhappy in Preston, but the opportunity became available, and it was very attractive being able to be close to home,” she said.
Weinschenk said she looks forward to learning more about the issues currently facing the city, such as a local citizens’ group’s efforts to construct a new municipal pool, and developing a better understanding of the city’s relationship with railroad companies due to the train tracks that bisect the town.
For her first year of employment, the council approved Weinschenk’s salary at $81,284.27, which is 90% of what would be Skrivseth’s salary for fiscal year 2024 — about $91,000. For the next two fiscal years, Weinschenk will see her salary rise first to 95% and then to 100% of $91,000, in addition to an annual cost-of-living increase received by all city employees each year.
Skrivseth said after the meeting that the city received seven applicants for the city administrator position. A hiring committee comprised of the council, mayor, city department heads, clerk’s office staff, Skrivseth herself and representatives from the city’s utility board and Jackson County Economic Alliance interviewed all seven individuals last week, and Weinschenk was the “unanimous” top choice for the role.
“We had very good applicants … and to have someone come in with your experience, we’re really, really lucky,” Council Member Tom Roth told Weinschenk during the meeting.
After the meeting, Mayor Roger Michels said he also was impressed by Weinschenk’s civic experience, particularly when it came to accounting and budgeting.
“She seemed like she really wasn’t afraid to take charge, and she seems like a good people’s person, which is definitely something we were looking for in the city administrator job,” he said.
