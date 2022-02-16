DES MOINES — The Iowa House of Representatives today was the first chamber to pass the income tax cuts telegraphed from the legislative session's start, including an eventual 4% rate for all income brackets and a full exemption for retirees.
The plan is similar to one backed by Gov. Kim Reynolds except it does not include her proposed corporate income tax cut.
Rep. Lee Hein, R-Monticello, chairs the House Ways and Means Committee, so he took the lead on crafting the bill passed by the House 61 to 37, with three Democrats joining with Republicans. All state lawmakers in the Telegraph Herald coverage area voted along party lines.
"A 4% flat tax is the simple, responsible cut to all Iowans," Hein said, following debate. "It puts money back into the pockets of taxpayers who paid it into the state in what I call overpayment."
Rep. Chuck Isenhart, D-Dubuque, also serves on the Ways and Means Committee. After the vote, he disputed the "overpayment" argument. Even if that were true, Isenhart argued the "sane" response would be to give the money back to those who overpaid via a one-time rebate or refund, not to permanently alter the tax code.
"You don’t take money paid by one group of people and give it (in the form of the tax cuts) to people who didn’t pay it (the wealthy)," he said. "That’s redistribution of wealth. I don’t know how you can look at it any other way."
Democrats said repeatedly that the tax proposal benefited the richest Iowans far more than everyone else. Hein argued against that point.
"We talk about whether it’s fair or not," he said. "A doctor who has spent a large amount of his time and money getting his education, only to have his high-income-producing years taxed at a higher rate. Does that sound fair to you? Take an entrepreneur who has lived on rice and beans only to see his dream take off and his widget become widespread so he can reap the benefits. Does paying a higher rate sound fair?"
Hein said an Iowan making $1 million would still pay $40,000 in income tax under the plan and that a couple with one child and a combined income of $70,000 would pay $3,600, stating that high earners still have the greater tax burden. Several Democrats, though, argued that Iowans in the highest tax brackets benefit from a great number of tax credits and also can afford to pay tax preparers to ensure they pay as little in taxes as possible, so they don't contribute near their full amount.
The bill phases in the tax cut over the next four years.
Hein also said the cut would be a boon for retirees, many of whom he said are "fleeing the state to tax-free states." Isenhart also questioned that assertion.
Republicans said the budget surplus that encouraged their party's move to cut income tax this year stemmed from years of conservative budgets under Republican rule. Democrats countered that the vast majority of the surplus actually came from the historically large amount of federal relief and investment that flooded into the state -- with mostly Democratic support -- in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Rep. Lindsay James, D-Dubuque, who also serves on the House Ways and Means Committee, was one of many Democrats who offered amendments.
James's amendment would have made the bill expand Iowa's Child and Dependent Tax Credit to match 100% of the federal Child and Dependent Tax Credit. Currently, parents and guardians in Iowa can credit 25% of the first $1,000 they pay for child care for each dependent. The federal credit is $2,000 for each dependent in tax year 2022.
"In Dubuque, approximately 60% of single female heads of household are below the poverty line," she said. "The result is that 60% of single moms can’t afford to go out to a restaurant, to purchase their child winter boots, to give their kid a birthday party. A fair tax plan would be putting more money in the hands of these moms."
Republicans voted against that and all Democrats' amendments today.
The plan relies on annual revenue increases of 3% to 3.5% a year and transfers $829 million from a taxpayer relief fund into the general fund. Still, it drains $1.6 billion from state revenue by the sixth year, about 15% of the state budget. Some tax policy analysts predict the tax plan would ultimately result in program cuts or increases in other taxes, such as property taxes.
Democrats, including Isenhart, questioned what would happen if those revenue numbers don't hold up.
Rep. Shannon Lundgren, R-Peosta, told the Telegraph Herald after the vote that the phased-in nature of the cut armors the budget from that problem.
"If we’re ever going to move to a zero income tax base here in Iowa, we’ve got to do it in a step-down approach," she said. "That’s what this does is start whittling it away over five years, which is the protection for if the economy goes sour. We’re not at that 4% today."
Senate Republicans have their own plan, which gradually lowers tax rates over five years to get to a 3.6% rate in 2027. After that, the plan uses the taxpayer relief fund to further lower the tax rates each year until the individual income tax rate is zero.
The Republican-controlled Senate has not voted on that bill yet.
About half of Iowa’s general fund revenue comes from personal income tax.